FinBe USA Launches Vamos Income Producing Vehicle (IPV) Financing Program for Entrepreneurs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinBe USA is excited to announce our Vamos Income Producing Vehicle (IPV) Work Pick-Up Truck financing program. The IPV Program is specifically geared toward financing pick-up trucks that are essential to a business' bottom line.

The IPV Program allows our Vamos Program customers to finance up to $70,000 plus back end on a 2010 or newer truck. Customers do not have to have a Social Security Number, Tax ID or a FICO score. This program is a win/win for Franchise and Independent Dealerships across the country and helps entrepreneurs purchase the work trucks needed to successfully run their businesses.

"We are truly excited about this program and believe our enhanced financing options will help existing businesses and encourage those entrepreneurs looking to start their own companies. This program is perfect for landscaping companies, contractors, roofers, builders, snowplow operators, etc. Our goal is to help owners get the trucks they need to build a successful business," stated Scot Seagrave, CEO of FinBe USA.

At FinBe USA, we listen to the needs of our Dealer Partners and Customers and strive to create programs that fulfill those needs. With the IPV Program, we aim to empower dealerships to better serve their subprime and near-prime customers and drive greater satisfaction and loyalty.

"With our enhanced IPV Program financing options, streamlined approval process, and dedicated dealer support, we are committed to helping our Dealer Partners grow their customer base and become more profitable," expressed April Lauritano, VP of Originations.

To learn more about our new IPV auto loan program and partnership opportunities, visit www.finbeusa.com or call 877-475-5959 to speak with one of our Dealer Relationship Managers.

About FinBe USA

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, FinBe USA is a national lender that has been working with franchise and independent auto dealerships since 2007 to originate auto loans for a variety of customers.

SOURCE FinBe USA