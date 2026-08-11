FINBOA Named to 2026 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List

Recognized Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Third Consecutive Year

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA Inc., a leading provider of intelligent process automation software for financial institutions, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year. Ranked No. 1,473 overall, No. 124 among U.S. software companies, and No. 161 among Texas companies, FINBOA continues to earn national recognition for its sustained growth and innovation. Earlier this year, the company was also recognized on the 2026 Inc. Regionals Southwest list for the second consecutive year, ranking No. 42 among the fastest-growing private companies in the region. The annual Inc. 5000 list recognizes the nation's most successful independent businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year reflects FINBOA's continued momentum and our commitment to innovation," said Raj Singal, CEO of FINBOA. "The financial services industry is evolving rapidly and institutions need solutions that help them adapt with confidence. By combining deep industry expertise with purpose-built automation, we're enabling banks and credit unions to operate more efficiently, reduce risk and position themselves for long-term success. This recognition belongs to our employees, our partners, and especially our clients, whose success inspires everything we do."

FINBOA's continued growth has been fueled by increasing adoption of its intelligent automation platform by more than 500 financial institutions across the United States. The company's flagship solution, FINBOA Payment Disputes, helps banks and credit unions automate Reg E and Reg Z dispute processing, reduce manual workloads, strengthen compliance and improve the account holder experience.

In addition to its continued inclusion on the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Regionals Southwest lists, FINBOA has earned significant industry recognition for its innovation in banking technology. Recent honors include multiple Banking Tech of the Year awards, US FinTech Awards, PayTech Awards, recognition among the Top 100 U.S. Software Companies and Top Texas Companies by Inc., the Jack Henry Cobalt Integrators Award and the Credit Union Times Luminaries Award.

The annual Inc. 5000 list celebrates America's most successful private companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth, resilience, and innovation. The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 rankings, company profiles, and searchable database are available at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2026.

Visit the FINBOA website to learn more about FINBOA Payment Disputes or schedule a demonstration.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation software to banks, credit unions and service providers to simplify compliance processing by eliminating manual systems. Solutions include FINBOA Payment Disputes, FINBOA BI-Disputes, FINBOA Exception Management, and FINBOA Treasury Onboarding. FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk. Headquartered in Houston, FINBOA is trusted to help over 500 financial institutions nationwide achieve targeted business outcomes and peace of mind. Learn more at www.finboa.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X social media platforms.

SOURCE FINBOA