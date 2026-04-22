FINBOA Named Double Finalist for 2026 Banking Tech Awards

FINBOA recognized in 'Best of RegTech' and 'Best-as-a-Service' categories

HOUSTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA, Inc., a leader in process automation solutions for regulatory compliance in financial institutions, is proud to announce it has been named a finalist in two categories for the 2026 Banking Tech Awards: Excellence in Tech Awards. The company was recognized in the Best RegTech Solution category for its FINBOA BI-Disputes solution and in the Best "as-a-Service" Solution category for its FINBOA Treasury Onboarding solution. As a shortlist finalist, FINBOA's software has been identified as an innovation leader in the U.S. Banking and RegTech space.

"Being named a finalist in two categories at the Banking Tech Awards is a strong validation of our mission to simplify and modernize complex banking operations," said Raj Singal, CEO of FINBOA. "FINBOA Treasury Onboarding and BI-Disputes solutions were built to solve real challenges our bank and credit union clients face every day; such as eliminating manual effort, improving regulatory compliance and timely access to information to guide decision-making. We're proud to see both solutions recognized for their impact and innovation."

The FINBOA Treasury Onboarding solution was selected as a finalist in the Best "as-a-Service" category for providing intuitive automated workflows to replace manual, paper-based, and fragmented processes for new account setups. The solution accelerates account activation, shortens time to revenue, and enhances the commercial client experience, without requiring core system integration. Its zero-integration deployment model enables financial institutions to modernize quickly while minimizing operational disruption. FINBOA clients using the solution have noted the time-saving impact of process automation on their workflows. For example, First Oklahoma Bank's Senior Vice President, Kristy Smith noted, "Within just two months, we transformed our Treasury Onboarding from a slow, manual process—relying on paper and email—to a fully digitized workflow. The feedback from both customers and staff has been overwhelmingly positive. FINBOA made that possible."

FINBOA BI-Disputes, recognized in the RegTech category, extends the value of FINBOA Payment Disputes solution by transforming dispute data into clear, actionable insights through an intuitive interface that eliminates time-consuming manual reporting and provides instant visibility into detailed views of dispute information. The solution enables stakeholders to quickly generate audit and board-ready reports while strengthening compliance by tracking Reg E deadlines, provisional credits, and resolution requirements. Advanced fraud analytics provide insights on emerging trends and high-risk merchants, empowering financial institutions to make more confident decisions, reduce risk, and optimize dispute management performance.

The 2026 Banking Tech Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the use of IT in financial services worldwide. Winners will be announced on May 28, 2026 at a special awards event in New York.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation software to banks, credit unions and service providers to simplify compliance processing by eliminating manual systems. Solutions include FINBOA Payment Disputes, FINBOA BI-Disputes, FINBOA Exception Management, and FINBOA Treasury Onboarding. FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk. Headquartered in Houston, FINBOA is trusted to help over 500 financial institutions nationwide achieve targeted business outcomes and peace of mind. Learn more at www.finboa.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X social media platforms.

SOURCE FINBOA