FINBOA Treasury Onboarding Earns "Highly Commended" Distinction at 2026 Banking Tech Awards

FINBOA recognized in highly competitive 'Best-as-a-Service' category

HOUSTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA, Inc., a leader in process automation for financial institutions, is proud to announce that its FINBOA Treasury Onboarding solution has been recognized as "Highly Commended" in the Best as-a-Service Solution category at the 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA. Announced in New York, the distinction positions FINBOA alongside global fintech innovators for its ability to eliminate the banking industry's notorious commercial onboarding bottlenecks.

Commercial treasury onboarding historically takes weeks and requires heavy IT integration. FINBOA's cloud-native SaaS Treasury Onboarding platform digitizes and automates the entire workflow out of the box, delivering:

Zero-Integration Deployment: Financial institutions can modernize their workflows instantly without disrupting legacy core systems.

Financial institutions can modernize their workflows instantly without disrupting legacy core systems. Rapid Time-to-Value: Complete end-to-end digital implementation in as little as 60 days.

Complete end-to-end digital implementation in as little as 60 days. Accelerated Capital Flow: Faster account activation that removes administrative friction for bank staff and corporate clients alike.

"Receiving the 'Highly Commended' distinction at the 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA is a tremendous honor, particularly in the highly competitive 'Best-As-A-Service' category. Being recognized alongside such innovators validates our focus on simplifying complex banking operations. As First Oklahoma Bank's Kristy Smith noted, our solution transformed their Treasury Onboarding into a fully digitized workflow in just two months. This award underscores the impact we deliver for clients," said Raj Singal, CEO of FINBOA.

According to Kristy Smith, SVP and Senior Operations Officer at First Oklahoma Bank, "FINBOA's Treasury Onboarding solution speeds up customer onboarding and accelerates cash flow. With a faster account opening process, our sales team can get back into the field and focus on what they do best . . . selling."

The Banking Tech Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in financial services IT worldwide. Final winners and distinctions were announced at a gala ceremony in New York City on May 28, 2026.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation software to banks, credit unions and service providers to simplify compliance processing by eliminating manual systems. Solutions include FINBOA Payment Disputes, FINBOA BI-Disputes, FINBOA Exception Management, and FINBOA Treasury Onboarding. FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk. Headquartered in Houston, FINBOA is trusted to help over 500 financial institutions nationwide achieve targeted business outcomes and peace of mind. Learn more at www.finboa.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X social media platforms.

SOURCE FINBOA