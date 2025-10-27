FINBOA Named to Class of 2025 Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards

Second Consecutive Nomination in Credit/Debit Payment Solutions Category

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA, Inc., a leader in compliance process automation for financial institutions, has been named a finalist in the Class of 2025 Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards in the Credit/Debit Payment Solutions category. This marks the second consecutive year that FINBOA has earned this recognition for its innovative FINBOA Payment Disputes solution. This recognition highlights the success of the FINBOA Payment Disputes solution—and the powerful AutoDecision feature—which enables credit unions to automate same-day resolution of low-risk disputes while ensuring compliance and reducing back-office burdens for credit unions nationwide.

Credit union clients of FINBOA Payment Disputes who were early adopters of the AutoDecision feature have reported the ability to automate processing for over 30% of disputes within high-volume segments, significantly reducing manual workload and improving resolution times.

"FINBOA's AutoDecision capability has significantly streamlined our ATM dispute processing for transactions under $1,000, currently handling approximately 35% of those cases," said Joseph Nicholls, Director of Card Operations at Georgia United Credit Union. "The automation has not only improved back-office efficiency but also has allowed us to reallocate resources more strategically."

At Kinecta, the AutoDecision feature has allowed the risk management team to streamline low-value dispute handling and focus the team on more complex dispute claims. "Before AutoDecision, our team was mostly functioning as processors - just trying to meet provisional credit timelines. Now we've been able to shift focus to higher-value, more complex disputes," said Jorge Cortes, VP of Enterprise Risk Management at Kinecta. "It's been a huge lift for the team."

"Once again, we are honored to be named a finalist in the Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards," said Raj Singal, CEO and Founder of FINBOA. "This recognition reflects our continued dedication to helping credit unions modernize their operations with automation that not only reduces manual effort but also delivers real results in compliance, cost reduction and member service."

Credit unions interested in learning more can hear firsthand from credit unions using the award-winning FINBOA Payment Disputes solution during the upcoming Credit Union Times-hosted webinar, From Overwhelmed to In Control: Using Technology to Improve the Dispute Experience , taking place on November 12, 2025. Participants can register for the free webinar from the Credit Union Times website .

The Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards honor organizations and individuals who are advancing the credit union movement through outstanding innovation, leadership, and impact. This year's Credit Union Times Luminaries Award ceremony will be held on November 6th in Orlando, Florida.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation software to banks and credit unions to simplify compliance processing by eliminating manual systems. Solutions include FINBOA Payment Disputes with AutoDecision, along with companion product FINBOA BI-Disputes and FINBOA Treasury Onboarding. FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk.

Headquartered in Houston, FINBOA is trusted to help over 400 financial institutions nationwide achieve targeted business outcomes and peace of mind.

Learn more at www.finboa.com

