FINBOA Makes the 2026 Inc. Regionals Southwest List for Second Consecutive Year

Inc. Ranks FINBOA 42nd out of 1,000 in Southwest

HOUSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA, Inc., an innovator in process automation for regulatory compliance in financial institutions, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies, ranking No. 42 on the sixth annual Inc. Regionals Southwest 2026 list. This prestigious recognition highlights FINBOA's rapid growth and increasing impact in helping banks and credit unions streamline compliance and dispute management through intelligent automation.

"We're proud to be recognized for the second consecutive year on the Inc. Regionals Southwest 2026 list, ranking No. 42 among the fastest-growing private companies in the region," said Raj Singal, CEO and Founder of FINBOA, Inc. "This recognition reflects the growing demand for intelligent automation that improves efficiency, strengthens compliance, and enhances the customer experience for financial institutions. We're grateful to our clients and team members who continue to drive our success."

Inc., the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, revealed that FINBOA is No. 42 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals Southwest 2025 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southwest. The region includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest. Between 2022 and 2024, these 132 private companies had a median growth rate of 79 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region's economy. Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, can be found at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals List achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere; they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation software to banks and credit unions to simplify compliance processing by eliminating manual systems. Solutions include FINBOA Payment Disputes with AutoDecision, along with companion product FINBOA BI-Disputes and FINBOA Treasury Onboarding. FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk. Headquartered in Houston, FINBOA is trusted to help over 500 financial institutions nationwide achieve targeted business outcomes and peace of mind. Learn more at www.finboa.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X social media platforms.

SOURCE FINBOA