Finc3 Launches Catapult, an Analytics and Reporting Platform to Fuel Amazon 1P Enterprise

NEW YORK and HAMBURG, Germany, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finc3, a data-driven marketing agency focused on global marketplace management and consulting, is launching its own proprietary SaaS product, Catapult, a robust e-commerce analytics and reporting platform.

"For several years, we've worked on building our own proprietary data technology to add additional data points critical to our clients who are running a scaled e-commerce business on Amazon. The tool also helps us visualize these data points and improve client adoption," Finc3's Head of Business Intelligence Benjamin Weyrich said.

"The launch of Catapult couldn't have come at a better time — 2022 Q4 e-commerce sales hit a record high of $300 billion in the U.S. alone, signaling that this is a marketplace ripe for sharper tools to boost brands' bottom lines," he added.

Catapult is a standalone service that uses different levels of reporting and analytics focused on the Amazon 1P or vendor model. It also provides customized reporting and analytics for more complex organizations evaluating marketing ROI, product classes, and more. Providing access to data and analytics that will enhance decision-making and grow businesses, the two initial arms of Catapult will support brands' promotional decisions, product development, inventory solutions, and more.

"Many of the brands that approach us have difficulty surfacing their own needs or making sense of the available data," Weyrich explained. "By giving brands access to structured data while also providing them with the foundation needed to apply the data to real-world challenges, the platform helps brands better understand how to analyze and visualize important e-commerce metrics, identify the source of challenges or opportunities they're facing, and ultimately shift their attention to updating their strategies and making data-supported business decisions."

He said, "E-commerce isn't slowing down any time soon — in fact, it will do quite the opposite. Brands that fail to get their arms around the opportunities in front of them will find themselves falling behind their competitors. But those who make the most of today's data will thrive tomorrow."

Learn more about Catapult here: https://www.catapult-analytics.com.

Finc3 is a data-driven marketing engine helping brand partners strategically grow on Amazon and other e-commerce marketplaces on a global scale. An Amazon management service specializing in Amazon's 1P model, Finc3 looks to drive ROI quickly and at scale. For more information, visit https://www.finc3.com/en/.

Finc3 is part of the Fortress Group, which includes Fortress Brand, an e-commerce marketplace accelerator; Taylor & Pond, a digital marketing firm; and School House, a brand, strategy and creative consultancy.

Media inquiries: For additional information, please contact Fortress Group's Chief Brand Officer Christopher Skinner at [email protected].

SOURCE Finc3