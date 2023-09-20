FinCEN REPORT Launches Filing Service That Supports New Corporate Transparency Act Requirements & U.S. Anti-Money Laundering Efforts

News provided by

FinCEN REPORT

20 Sep, 2023, 08:48 ET

With more than 30 million small business owners impacted by the new Corporate Transparency Act on January 1, 2024, FinCEN REPORT launches a new, secure, and affordable filing solution that concurrently helps combat financial crimes.  

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinCEN REPORT has launched its patent-pending filing tool to help beneficial owners file and comply with the new legal requirements under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). This secure online solution, security certified by Breachlock, allows business owners to easily submit their beneficial ownership information while maintaining data privacy.

Continue Reading
FinCEN REPORT
FinCEN REPORT

Congress passed the CTA on January 1, 2021, to require the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to build a beneficial ownership registry. FinCEN will use the registry to crack down on anonymous shell companies, which have long been the financial vehicle of choice for money launderers, terrorists, and criminals.

Through their easy-to-use platform, the FinCEN REPORT team aims to facilitate the collection of this legally required information and lower the staggering numbers associated with financial crimes and other illicit activities. Consider this: 

  • In 2021, The White House released a statement estimating that 25 million people are subjected to human trafficking and forced labor, and an estimated $150 billion is contributed to these illicit activities.
  • Various sources estimate that the U.S. makes up 15%-38% of the total amount of money laundered globally.
  • Approximately 90% of money laundering crimes go undetected.
  • Money laundering, which has been called the "life's blood of organized crime," is an integral part of human trafficking, drug trafficking and terrorist financing.

"The Corporate Transparency Act is a law that will eliminate corporate anonymity in the U.S., empowering law enforcement to fight the money laundering that facilitates human trafficking and drug smuggling," said Jonathan B. Wilson, CEO and Founder of FinCEN REPORT. "With the Corporate Transparency Act requiring more than 30 million U.S. businesses to file a beneficial ownership report with the U.S. Treasury Department during 2024, we are uniquely positioned to assist those businesses through our reporting service," he added. 

FinCEN REPORT, which recently completed its first round of private investments through legal and technology partners, is actively engaging with national business organizations to boost awareness about the rapidly approaching deadline taking effect on January 1, 2024.

The FinCEN REPORT team will showcase their recently launched filing software at the 2023 National Public Records Research Association (NPRRA) Annual Conference in Louisville, KY on September 21 – 23, 2023.  To learn more about how FinCEN REPORT is making it easy for business owners to successfully abide by the new CTA requirements, please visit https://fincenreport.com/. To schedule an interview with CEO Jonathan B. Wilson, please email [email protected] or call (404)-644-2779.

ABOUT FinCEN REPORT

FinCEN REPORT is an online filing service for reporting companies that must file beneficial ownership reports under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) beginning January 1, 2024. This patent-pending Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tool is especially designed for business owners, and the professionals that manage their compliance, to meet these legal requirements. To learn more, visit https://fincenreport.com/.

Press Contact
Joanne Sanders
(404)-644-2779
[email protected]

SOURCE FinCEN REPORT

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.