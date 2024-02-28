FinCEN REPORT Named as a Startup-to-Watch by Atlanta Business Chronicle's Prestigious Inno Awards

FinCEN REPORT

28 Feb, 2024, 08:38 ET

The Atlanta startup is playing a timely and critical role in helping millions of businesses comply with the Corporate Transparency Act, while also combatting money laundering and financial fraud.

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinCEN REPORT, a beneficial ownership reporting service that helps U.S. companies comply with the new Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), received the honor of being named in the Atlanta Inno's 2024 Startups to Watch list by Atlanta Business Chronicle. This exclusive list from Atlanta Inno features 25 startups based in Atlanta and was released on Feb. 1, 2024, which marks approximately one month since the CTA went into effect.

The award recognizes FinCEN REPORT's integral role in helping thousands of U.S. business owners and corporate compliance professionals navigate the CTA. Because this anti-money laundering law will affect more than 32 million U.S. businesses in 2024, FinCEN REPORT has worked diligently to raise awareness for the law by providing educational resources for legal groups and business owners in addition to their suite of services. The company's informational webinars have experienced record-breaking attendance and helped thousands of professionals throughout the months of January and February.

"We are honored to be one of the 25 companies named in the Atlanta Inno 2024 Startups to Watch list," said Jonathan B. Wilson, co-founder and CEO of FinCEN REPORT. "The award comes at a time when our team has been processing thousands of beneficial ownership reports, hosting weekly webinars, and helping specialty groups understand the complexities of this law. Seeing our name on the list of startups is gratifying and reinforces the importance of the work we are doing," he added.

As the author of "The Corporate Transparency Act Compliance Guide" and CTA expert, Wilson has been the host of FinCEN REPORT's CTA webinars. He is hosting webinars throughout March to help compliance professionals and specialty groups affected by the CTA to better understand the law and its unique reporting requirements.

FinCEN REPORT will be recognized at the Inno Startups to Watch event in Atlanta on March 14, 2024. To learn more about FinCEN REPORT's filing services and educational webinar opportunities, please visit fincenreport.com. To schedule an interview with co-founder and CEO Jonathan B. Wilson, please email [email protected] or call (404)-644-2779.

ABOUT FinCEN REPORT
FinCEN REPORT is an online filing service for reporting companies that must file beneficial ownership reports under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) beginning January 1, 2024. This patent-pending Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tool is especially designed for business owners, and the professionals that manage their compliance, to meet these legal requirements. To learn more, visit fincenreport.com.

