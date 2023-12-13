FinCEN REPORT Partners with Major U.S. Law Firms as The Corporate Transparency Act Effective Date Approaches

More than 30 million U.S. businesses will be affected by the CTA, and FinCEN REPORT's beneficial ownership filing service is uniquely positioned to serve organizations with multiple filing needs.

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinCEN REPORT's beneficial ownership reporting service has gained the attention of many prominent U.S. law firms, as legal professionals around the country prepare to help their clients comply with the new Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) requirements that will go into effect January 1, 2024. More than 30 million businesses will need to submit their beneficial ownership information (BOI) reports in compliance with the CTA, and FinCEN REPORT's patent-pending software solution offers an especially streamlined approach for law firms and professional entities managing the beneficial ownership reporting requirements of multiple clients.

Certified by Breachlock and incorporating multiple cybersecurity measures, FinCEN REPORT is quickly becoming the preferred platform for major U.S. law firms to address the compliance needs of their clients. Ahead of the date the new CTA requirements take effect, FinCEN REPORT has partnered with law firms such as:

Taylor English Duma

Erskine & Erskine

Erskine Sandberg Phoenix

Devry Smith Frank

Christian & Barton

Offit Kurman

Joelson Rosenberg

"The Corporate Transparency Act is extremely broad and will have a major impact on many of our clients," said Marc Taylor, co-founder and managing partner of Taylor English Duma. "Partnering with FinCEN REPORT gives our clients direct access to the leading authority on CTA, Jonathan Wilson, founder and CEO of FinCEN REPORT, and their patent-pending solution that will allow our clients to maintain the integrity and security of their personal data throughout this process. Taylor English's CTA Task Force will work directly with Jonathan and his colleagues to support new and existing clients complying with the CTA."

Beginning January 1, 2024, reporting companies will be required to submit their BOI to the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). FinCEN will use the BOI registry to crack down on anonymous shell companies, which have long been the financial vehicle of choice for money launderers, terrorists, and criminals.

"Beneficial ownership reporting will help to stamp out nefarious activities, and our goal at FinCEN REPORT is to make it easy for legal professionals to manage their clients' BOI filing," said Jonathan B. Wilson, founder and CEO of FinCEN REPORT. "We are proud to offer a comprehensive platform that not only serves business owners but also supports the law firms that manage their compliance needs," he added.

With the CTA going into effect in 2024, the FinCEN REPORT team will continue to provide resources for business owners and firms, engage in speaking opportunities, and act as a thought leader regarding CTA policies and procedures.

To learn more about FinCEN REPORT's BOI filing solutions, please visit https://fincenreport.com/ . To schedule an interview with CEO Jonathan B. Wilson, please email [email protected] or call (404)-644-2779.

ABOUT FinCEN REPORT

FinCEN REPORT is an online filing service for reporting companies that must file beneficial ownership reports under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) beginning January 1, 2024. This patent-pending Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tool is especially designed for business owners, and the professionals that manage their compliance, to meet these legal requirements. To learn more, visit fincenreport.com.

