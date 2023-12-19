FinCEN Report's SOC 2 Type 1 Platform Streamlines CTA for Millions

FinCEN REPORT is security-certified and ready to facilitate the filing process of more than 30 million business owners and professional advisors who must comply with the Corporate Transparency Act in 2024.

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinCEN REPORT, a beneficial ownership reporting service, has worked diligently to ensure their systems are ready in time for the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), when it takes effect on Jan. 1, 2024. With impressive cybersecurity measures in place, a clean and informative platform design, and a human-focused customer service team, FinCEN REPORT is officially ready to accept beneficial owner information for CTA reports at the start of the new year.

Emphasizing affordability, ease-of-use, and robust privacy features, FinCEN REPORT is one of the most developed and secure beneficial ownership reporting services on the market today. The company's software is straightforward, utilizes a step-by-step model, and even features an industry leading "information wizard" that aids professional firms managing multiple client compliance. With ease-of-use set to a high priority, FinCEN REPORT's commitment to user confidence has set them apart from their competitors. Adding to this user confidence, the company has undergone a rigorous privacy preparedness process, earning their prestigious Breachlock certification and a SOC 2 Type I report for Trust Services from Aprio, LLP.

As a result of FinCEN REPORT's careful attention to business owners' and legal advisors' unique beneficial ownership reporting needs, the filing service has earned the trust of major companies involved in the filing space including:

Legal and Accounting Firms— Such as Taylor English , Sandberg Phoenix & Gontard, Christian & Barton, and others.

Such as , & Gontard, Christian & Barton, and others. Corporate Service Providers – Such as Harvard Business Services, SPI Corporate Solutions, and Gust.

"The Corporate Transparency Act will affect millions in 2024, and we're proud to offer a secure filing service that is focused on protecting user privacy while making it easy for both individual business owners and professional advisors to comply," said Jonathan Wilson, founder and CEO of FinCEN REPORT. "We are so grateful for all of our partners and supporters who have helped make FinCEN REPORT a leading filing service for beneficial ownership reporting," he added.

The CTA will impact more than 30 million U.S. businesses, and with FinCEN REPORT's privacy measures in place, the company can ensure that all user information is secure from the time of upload to the time that the data is transferred to the U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Additionally, FinCEN REPORT has advocated for greater public awareness of this new law throughout 2023. Wilson, author of "The Corporate Transparency Act Compliance Guide," has spoken to specialty groups, hosted numerous presentations, and released many podcast episodes to help the public develop a better understanding of the CTA's purpose and requirements.

To learn more about FinCEN REPORT's filing service and partnership opportunities, please visit https://fincenreport.com/. To schedule an interview with CEO Jonathan B. Wilson, please email [email protected] or call (404)-644-2779.

ABOUT FinCEN REPORT

FinCEN REPORT is an online filing service for reporting companies that must file beneficial ownership reports under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) beginning January 1, 2024. This patent-pending Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tool is especially designed for business owners, and the professionals that manage their compliance, to meet these legal requirements. To learn more, visit fincenreport.com.

