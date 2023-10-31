Finch AI Announces Board of Directors Appointments

RESTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finch AI, a leading developer of trusted AI-enabled solutions for government and commercial enterprises, announced today the appointment of Teresa Carlson, Carol Melton and Heather Podesta to the company's board of directors.

"We are pleased to welcome to our board three accomplished, committed executives with demonstrated track records of success," said Finch AI CEO and Chairman Steve Baldwin. "Teresa's experience scaling technology companies, Heather's deep understanding of the public policy and business environment, and Carol's knowledge of the financial and investor space will inform the strategic direction of the company during this pivotal moment for AI and will enhance Finch AI's success as we grow." 

Carlson has enabled digital transformation for organizations worldwide during her decades of technology leadership in senior executive roles at Microsoft and Amazon. She is currently serving as a General Catalyst Advisor for Global Reliance, Non-Executive Chair of the board of directors of KnightSwan. She previously served as President and Chief Commercial Officer of Flexport, Corporate Vice President and Executive in Resident at Microsoft, President and Chief Growth Officer of Splunk, and as Vice President at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where she founded and led Worldwide Public Sector and Industries for more than a decade. She also serves as Vice Chair of the White House Historical Association and other for profit and not-for-profit board roles.

Melton is founder and CEO of Adeft Capital, advising and investing in a range of innovative businesses at various stages. She established Adeft following many years in senior management at two global media and entertainment companies. At Time Warner, Melton managed a worldwide portfolio as Executive Vice President for Global Public Policy for the company's HBO, Warner Bros. and Turner divisions. She previously served in a similar capacity for Viacom/CBS and its various business interests, including Paramount, MTV, Showtime and all CBS divisions. Earlier in her career, she was a legal advisor to the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

Podesta is the founder and CEO of Invariant, where she counsels the country's most influential business leaders. A renowned attorney, communicator, and lobbyist, she draws on decades of Washington experience to navigate high-stakes environments with clients. From Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups, Podesta helps companies strengthen their reputations, win over public opinion, work within the halls of Congress, and build relationships with key stakeholders to accelerate business opportunities.

The appointments were effective Oct. 1.

About Finch

Finch AI combines mission understanding with emerging technologies to deliver the most precise insights into massive amounts of data. Its clients include the most discerning organizations with critical missions including the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, civilian agencies and commercial customers in finance and media. Learn more about our trusted products and solutions at FinchAI.com. 

