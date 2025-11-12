Finch AI Solutions Available on the NASA SEWP Contract

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finch AI, a leading developer of powerful AI-enabled solutions for government and commercial enterprises, today announced that its products are accessible to customers via the NASA SEWP (Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement) GWAC (Government-Wide Acquisition Contract) contracting vehicle via technology reseller, Carahsoft.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this additional purchasing vehicle to customers," Finch AI Chief Executive Officer Steve Baldwin said. "We aspire to offer a customer experience that is easy and seamless, right from the start, and this vehicle gives us yet another way to do that."

Finch AI currently offers two innovative, AI-driven products. They include Finch for Text, which is an entity intelligence solution that leverages our proprietary approach to semantic understanding and a retrieval augmented generation pipeline to provide a non-negotiable base layer for getting data ready for use in AI applications; and Finch Analyst, which is an AI-powered discovery and exploration surface where users can interact with their data and the inherent relationships within it from a single pane of glass.

The NASA SEWP contract is designed to provide the latest in Information Technology, Communication and Audio Visual (ITC/AV) products and services for all Federal Agencies and their approved contractors.

The SEWP Program enables NASA and all Federal Agencies to efficiently and effectively acquire mission critical solutions and services via a suite of contracts encompassing a diversity of business sizes and offerings. The vehicle's customized reporting, streamlined procurement processes, innovative applications, premier customer service, acquisition insight and Government/Industry partnership deliver the Best-in-Class value for the Federal Government.

For more information on this vehicle, please visit: https://www.carahsoft.com/sewp

To learn more about Finch AI, visit www.finchai.com.

