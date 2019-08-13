Finch Receives Funding from PE Firm to Advance Paid Media Insights Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Finch is a paid media automation platform designed to provide insights into the complicated world of digital marketing. Finch first launched in 2009 and spent a decade improving and inventing digital marketing automation software and accruing an impressive portfolio of over 750 customers. Finch also has offices across the globe. With full teams in Dublin, Manila, and the Nordics, the company has locations in various, sustainable marketplaces.

"When we first met with the Finch Executive Team, we immediately understood how industry-defining the Finch platform will continue to become. Finch has already done amazing work for their current customers. With this investment, they'll put the finishing touches on automation software, synchronizing the entire paid media funnel for all their customers. It's guaranteed to push the entire digital marketing industry into a bright future," said Bill Dyer, General Partner, Boathouse Capital.

This event marks the first outside funding for the company. Finch plans to use the investment money to grow their software development, marketing, and sales initiatives. By harnessing the power of A.I., the Finch platform provides clarity into the complicated landscape of paid media. The Finch platform reduces marketing data complexity and provides unique, data-driven insights into paid media campaigns.

"This investment is exactly what will enable Finch to further its technological developments and enable more advertisers to benefit from our platform's automation and insights capabilities. We've spent a decade fine-tuning and re-imagining what is possible with paid media. We're planning to grow aggressively over the next few years by increasing our platform capabilities and holistic paid media solutions," said Bjorn Espenes, CEO, Finch.

About Finch

Finch is a Google-award-winning marketing technology platform and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. To learn more about how Finch provides paid media insights to help businesses around the world achieve optimal performance, visit https://www.finch.com.

