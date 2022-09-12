Fincons Group opens new Brussels office to be at the heart of Europe

MILAN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fincons Group, a leading international IT business consulting and system integrator family company with over 2,000 staff and nearly 40 years' legacy, announces the opening of the Belgian legal entity to expand its market presence right at the heart of Europe. With the new office in downtown Brussel, the mission of the Group will be to strengthen its position and recognition with the European Commission and provide a closer relationship with customers, confirming Fincons' commitment to an International dimension.

Fincons Group has significant experience working with International Institutions, helping them achieve their objectives and winning important European service tenders, where Fincons has been leading an international consortium over the past four years. The Group has a history for winning European research and development funding, such as Horizon 2020, to develop innovation in addition to other national and regional funds.

"Investment in R&D is just one of the ways Fincons Group confirms its commitment to growth and to disseminating a culture of innovation and research across the globe, and we are proud of the excellent partnerships we have already established in the region. A key driver for us moving forwards will be to continue to build on the healthy new business that comes from our excellent and productive relationships with the European Institutions. We also plan to expand our cutting-edge offering covering different industries to Belgian businesses in line with our vision," comments Michele Moretti, CEO of Fincons Group.

In fact, Fincons was also recently awarded part of the largest ICT consultancy contract ever launched by the European Commission, to deliver a range of services over a four-year period. The Group was chosen to be part of a select few consultancies and will be working across all three different designated contract lots, delivering different skills and professional profiles as well as working on different technologies.

The engagements with European Commission are only the starting point to develop the Belgian market also introducing our other core capabilities in Media, Transport, Financial Services, Energy & Utility, Manufacturing.

Francesco Moretti, Group Deputy CEO and CEO International of Fincons Group, declares: "This latest acknowledgement of our skill confirms our increasingly international outlook and shows we are on track to building a global future for the company and its resources. This new entity will play a key role in consolidating the offering to International Institutions and serving them even more effectively in the future but is also another opportunity to showcase our expertise and technological know-how."

"We build on the solid foundation of historic success in the institutional market which we continue to serve with tailored innovation and a customer-centric mindset that means we not only help them solve the issues they face today but lay the ground for tomorrow's transformation. Research and Development are at the heart of Fincons Group's success, and we're delighted to open a new presence at the heart of Europe to continue to drive future technological innovation," confirms Matteo Villa, Head of International Institutions & Research Unit at Fincons Group.

About Fincons Group

Fincons Group is an award-winning IT business consultancy with 39 years of experience in IT Business Consulting and System Integration active in different industries including Financial Services & Insurance, Media, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, Manufacturing, Public Administration and International Institutions & Research. High quality, scalability and competitiveness are guaranteed by the Smart-shore IT Service strategy made available through the Delivery Center in Bari and 7 national hubs. Innovation is a mindset for Fincons, which constantly invests in Research & Development and collaborates with international Universities and Research Centers, ranging from technology scouting to solution engineering, co-investing with pioneering customers. With over 2000 employees, Fincons Group has offices in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, France, the UK, the US and Belgium.

