Fincons Group opens the new Future Gateway in Bari

A cutting-edge IT innovation center that will house the Group's Delivery Center and areas devoted to research and start-ups

Michele Moretti, CEO Fincons Group: "Apulia is a talented land: new hires and constant investment are ahead."

MILAN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fincons Group, a leading company in the IT consulting and system integration sector with 40 years of experience on the Italian and international market and 2,400 professionals worldwide, opens its Future Gateway in Bari: an innovation center built according to the most modern technological standards and created to improve people's well-being, with large and functional spaces, modern workstations and areas dedicated to creativity and relaxation.

The building, located near Bari airport, will house the Fincons Group Delivery Center, established in 2008 in Bari to offer IT services and innovation projects to client companies around the world. Thanks to constant investments and professionalism, the center has grown exponentially over the years, increasing the success of the innovative Smart-Shore delivery model, which involves the use of specialized teams both remotely and on-site at customer sites.

"Being a Family Company means making choices that go beyond immediate benefits, maintaining a firmly future-oriented vision," - comments Michele Moretti, CEO of Fincons Group from the Apulian capital. "The opening of our Future Gateway is just that: an investment in the future, for our customers, for our people, for the local territory. It represents the achievement of a milestone made even more extraordinary if I think back to all the way we have come, here in Bari. In less than 15 years our Delivery Center has grown in customer numbers and people - today we are 900 and we expect to soon exceed the 1,000 landmark - in the range of technologies used and in the level of projects carried out, becoming a reference point for many client companies in Italy and abroad. Through the Future Gateway we will also be able to offer even more opportunities to young talent that wants to enter the world of IT consulting. Apulia is, after all, a region of excellence in technology training and we plan to continue to invest and hire here."

"We have set ourselves an ambitious goal in designing our new Center for Excellence in addition to housing our people: that of welcoming local start-ups and offering large spaces dedicated to research and development," - adds Francesco Moretti, Group Deputy CEO and CEO International at Fincons Group. "This choice reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and to the creation of new opportunities for partnerships with companies, research centers and institutions. As the name of the building implies, our Gateway is an access point, a space for action where innovation has even more value as it opens up opportunities for growth and development that we share with our customers."

