Find a Last-Minute RV Rental for a Summer Festival with Mighway--The RV Rental Marketplace

Book by July 31 and Get a Price Match Guarantee!

News provided by

Mighway

09:51 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Having trouble renting an RV to take to a summer festival? If you're having trouble finding an RV, Mighway— the RV rental marketplace—has you covered. Mighway kicks off summer today with a special limited time offer that includes a price match guarantee if you book by July 31!

Innovative “Airbnb of RVs” Mighway.com offers renters more flexibility, support and price match guarantee. (PRNewsfoto/Mighway)

"Summer is peak season for RV travel, so many people who didn't book in advance are having a hard time finding an available RV," said Dave Simmons, CEO of Mighway. "Mighway, with its partner El Monte RV, just launched a limited-time offer where you can find plenty of RVs to choose from at the best price guaranteed."

Whether you're heading to the Northern Lights Music Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, or Burning Man, if you book by July 31 at www.mighway.com/elmonte you'll get the right vehicle at the best price. You don't have to travel by July 31 either; you can travel anytime now through Thanksgiving, based on availability. Offer is available in California, Nevada, Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Utah. And if you have trouble on the road, Mighway provides 24-hour on-road assistance.

To book the offer and learn about the price match guarantee, click here. Get easy camping recipes too so you don't miss a moment of your favorite bands! Check out our blog for helpful tips.

 

SOURCE Mighway

