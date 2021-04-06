Find a Post-Quarantine Workout Partner With the TeamUp Fitness App

PHILADELPHIA, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking out of your shell and meeting new people with the same mindset and goals is essential to sticking with your fitness plan, Thrive Global recently reported, and the TeamUp Fitness app is designed to do just that.

TeamUp Fitness is an innovative social, lifestyle and fitness connection dating platform designed to bring the fitness community together during a time when people are working out at home and gyms are slowly reopening due to COVID-19.

"As quarantine slowly comes to an end, people are getting more comfortable going to the gym. However, getting back into a healthy lifestyle with a partner can help keep you accountable and motivated," said Frank Peperno, Chief Marketing Officer at TeamUp Fitness. "The fitness community is tight-knit, and the goal of TeamUp Fitness is to connect those individuals who are passionate about nutrition, exercise, and leading a healthy lifestyle."

TeamUp Fitness connects users to a mobile community that encourages them to continue their fitness journey. Connecting with people is key, Thrive Global suggests, and one of the app's key features is "Let's Connect," to find new workout partners, friends, or possibly a fit companion. Profiles will list fitness goals, workout style, nutrition habits, and location, then matches users with the best possible connections.

TeamUp Fitness helps users stay committed by introducing them to new workout partners, personal trainers, and nutritionists. The TeamUp Fitness app includes many features where a member can explore professional profiles, such as fitness trainers and nutritionists, for an expert opinion on what is the best training program and diet to pair with their exercise routines and health goals.

TeamUp Fitness is available for download today on the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

