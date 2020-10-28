Find Balance and Peace with YouVeda's My Healthy Mood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world feels like it's changing at a rapid pace. Whether you're overwhelmed by current events, the everchanging news cycle, the responsibilities of daily life, or the simple thoughts circling around your head, YouVeda wants you to know that they see you. And they have something for you to consider. In today's uncertainty, we could all use some consistency. With YouVeda's My Healthy Mood supplement, you might be able to stay on top of tomorrow.

Founded by entrepreneur Gunny Sodhi in November of 2017, YouVeda is a family affair. With over 30 years of combined experience, Gunny, his wife, and his parents have imbued the company with their tight-knit familial approach. Gunny's father, Dr. Virender Sodhi, was the United States' first Ayurvedic and Naturopathic physician. Dr. Sodhi's efforts in homeopathic medicine had a strong influence on his son Gunny's mission. While tragedy may have impacted Gunny's life at a young age - his brother Rishi passed away at age 16 - the family's eventual recovery from this trauma not only informed their work, but also spurred them to help others in the process. In fact, when Gunny was first coping with the loss of his brother, his father quipped: "I can count on one hand the number of people I have prescribed anti-anxiety/anti-depressant medications to, and I am NOT going to make you the next one." Instead, they relied on the restorative and rejuvenating properties of Ayurvedic medicine.

This profoundly personal experience provided the foundation on which YouVeda stands. According to their website, YouVeda basically means, "the knowledge of you," and the company's tagline is "Ayurveda made simple." For those unfamiliar with the term, Ayurveda is an ancient Eastern wellness philosophy in which people are ascribed diets based on energy types, or doshas. The resulting, all-natural health plan allows the practitioner to find balance in their diet and their lifestyle.

YouVeda is a modern descendant of the Ayurvedic tradition. Their supplements are not medicines in the traditional sense. Instead, they are nutrients and minerals paired together to provide optimal and organic health options. With YouVeda's My Healthy Mood, their supplement plan offers stress management, positivity, and mental acuity. Each daily dose of the My Healthy Mood kit includes four vegan capsules of the YouVeda Ayurvedic Mood & Stress Support Blend as well as one delayed-release vegan capsule of the YouVeda Multi-Vitamin. The herbs within the Mood & Stress Support Blend - like Ashwagandha, Bacopa, Centella, Convolvulus, Rhodiola, and Himalayan Shilajit - are age-old Ayurvedic ingredients.

While the principles practiced by YouVeda have a storied history, they include perks that only a modern company could provide. First, YouVeda offers competitive pricing for a one-time 30-day supply versus a monthly subscription. Subscription membership includes access to the YouVeda mobile app, which provides meditation, yoga, and expert advice.

Yet, above all else, YouVeda's personal touch is what keeps customers coming back. YouVeda's My Healthy Mood is not just an assortment of supplements. It's a lifestyle.

