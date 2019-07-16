Find Barefoot Luxury And Serenity Just North Of The Bahamas At illa Bimini Resort & Residences

"Today's high-net-worth-individuals are going back to basics. We wanted to create an environment that encourages residents and guests to turn off their phones, disconnect from the modern-day chaos and fully immerse themselves with the simplest pleasures of life," said Alejandro Capo, co-founder and a principal of Island Developers. "The property is designed to complement the laid-back Caribbean vibes alongside the luxury of unplugging."

Residents and guests will be able to digitally detox on the secluded beach hideaway set on 40 acres and spanning over 9,000 feet of coastline. The development is a vision of natural beauty with 54 three- and four-bedrooms residential villas and a 49-key boutique, five-star hotel, with the hotel operator to be announced soon. The lifestyle here is all about escaping the relentless pace of daily life, slowing down, disconnecting and focusing on the things that bring the most pleasure: nature, family, quality time and simplicity.

"Bimini's natural landscape is incomparable, and its real estate market is a rising 'hot spot,'" said Rafael Reyes, co-founder and a principal of Island Developers. "Within close proximity to the U.S., illa will be a hidden gem for owners and guest as it offers a rare combination of exclusivity as a private island and convenient access by boat, sea plane and helicopters."

Offering the utmost privacy, illa will allow residents and guests to connect with their inner self on a pristine, totally quiet haven with 54 designer-ready with prices starting at $950,000 and including private residential villas with floor-to-ceiling windows, wooden textures, outdoor decks and terraces with plunge pools. Owners and guests will even be able to park a yacht in their backyard, as the beachfront villas have marina access to fit vessels up to 90-feet long.

"The ultimate goal for illa was to create an eco-luxury development that builds with the land, not on the land," said Chad Oppenheim, principal and lead designer of Oppenheim Architecture + Design. "From the landscape, individual villas, materials to services, we designed a holistic retreat with environmental sustainability and community development at the forefront."

"In terms of development, illa Bimini Resort & Residences is not expanding the development footprint of the already existing environmentally approved plans for the project and will not negatively impact the land in any way," added Rafael Reyes. "To enhance our sustainability efforts, we have incorporated a complete solar package, energy management system, smart-home-technology and back-up generator applications into our design and services."

Offering experience over opulence, each service and amenity was thoughtfully curated to inspire residents and guests to be present and experience living in the moment, including beachfront pool, garden tennis courts, bar and lounge, restaurant, library, fruit gardens, beachfront tennis pavilion, volleyball and bocce ball courts, children's play area, overwater spa, water sports kiosk, water taxi, and more. The idyllic resort will also offer concierge services to arrange travel arrangements, dining and entertainment reservations and service accommodations, such as private chefs, personal trainers, sommeliers and pet care.

Located just 48 nautical miles off Florida's coast, Bimini is the closest Bahamian island to the United States, accessible by ferry, boat, plane and helicopter. North of the hustle of Bimini's Bailey Town, owners and guests will find a slender ribbon of land that will be home to illa, a place designed in every way for discerning travelers seeking a tranquil, elegant and raw natural beauty. A paradise infused with adventure, the destination is known for its sparkling crystal-clear waters, world-class bone-fishing, fingertip-close access to wild dolphins, colorful coral reefs and modern architecture.

With the Atlantic Ocean to the west, Bimini Bay to the east, and waterway between, every one of illa's residential villas and resort in Bimini offers panoramic water and awe-inspiring sunset views. For more information on illa Bimini Resort & Residences, please visit www.illabimini.com or contact the sales office at (833) 824-6464.

Contact: Jesslyn Wade, jwade@quinn.pr, Laura Neroulias, lneroulias@quinn.pr

SOURCE illa Bimini Resort & Residences

Related Links

https://illabimini.com

