Find CAD on any website with the CAD SCOUT 3Dfindit Browser Extension

CAD SCOUT 3Dfindit enables engineers, designers and planners to instantly find CAD for products they are researching online

CINCINNATI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Dfindit offers a new free browser extension for download. The tool revolutionizes the search for parts online and prevents the creation of unnecessary parts.

The new CAD SCOUT 3Dfindit browser extension enables users to find component parts faster. The latest development from the CADENAS Innovation Lab elevates component searches for engineers, designers and planners to a new level. The free tool is now available in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, with other browsers to follow soon.

Find 3D CAD models anywhere on the web with a single click

Finding the right part can be a challenge for even the most experienced engineers. CAD SCOUT 3Dfindit saves you valuable time by increasing your search efficiency. When you find a component part on a website, CAD SCOUT displays matching component parts available in 3Dfindit, where you can easily download part files in more than 100 CAD, CAE, and BIM formats. That means no more tedious web searches on manufacturer websites. It also eliminates the need to create new components, by linking to the model in your account for easy reference.

How to use CAD SCOUT 3Dfindit?

Install the extension from your browser's web store: Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. When you are on a website that displays a part you are looking for, launch the tool via the extension button. Select one of the CAD SCOUT search results and download it directly in over 100 CAD , CAE, and BIM formats.

Extension from Google or Bing

CAD SCOUT can also complement your search in Google or Bing. Just enter your search term in the search bar and open the new browser extension. You will immediately receive detailed results for matching 3D models that are available on 3Dfindit.

Pro tip: Great addition to ENTERPRISE 3Dfindit

CAD SCOUT is free and quick to install. It is also easy for all ENTERPRISE 3Dfindit customers to use. Designers can use CAD SCOUT to take them to the company's internal parts repository.

Contact [email protected] to learn more.

About 3Dfindit

3Dfindit is the search engine for engineers, architects, and buyers to configure and download manufacturer-certified 2D/3D CAD, CAE, and BIM models in 100+ formats. Find the part you need at 3Dfindit.com.

Media Inquiries

CADENAS USA

Adam Beck

Director of Marketing

400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301

Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone: 513-453-0453

Fax: 513-453-0460

[email protected]

www.partsolutions.com

@partsolutions

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions