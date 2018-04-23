Find Crazy Horse! The Kid that started Strikes Against Cancer for his Mother

Eight years later, this tournament has evolved into more than baseball, it has become a Life Event. Families travel great distances a week before the games to take advantage of the renown North Texas Cancer Facilities throughout the Dallas Metro-Plex. Strikes Against Cancer donates to fight ALL forms of cancer. These proceeds go specifically to clinical research. The 2017 proceeds went to: The American Brain Tumor Association, Melanoma Research Foundation, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

NOW, if YOU "Find Crazy Horse", YOUR team will play for FREE in the 2019 Strikes Against Cancer Annual Games hosted by Travel Sports. There's ONLY 9 Golden Tickets! He could be anywhere! Rumor is Crazy Horse might visit his hometown complex of Melissa Saturday morning, May 5th, and then go to the Oak Grove Grapevine Baseball Complex for the ESPN Live Remote from 11AM to 2PM with Rangers Mascot Captain. But, it's just a rumor!

As a resident of Melissa, and McKinney, Texas. The 2X Chevy Hometown Hero is very proud to have the new Melissa Sports Complex, and McKinney Gabe Nesbitt Fields, supporting Strikes Against Cancer Tournament. What's more, to have the Melissa Cardinal 12U Team participating in his games and going to the same Melissa Elementary School, is an honor.

This tournament has grown into a "World Series in Weekend" that encompasses the Dallas baseball facilities: Grapevine, Bedford, Colleyville, McKinney, Melissa, Burleson, Lewisville, and The Colony. To have these Melissa families compete at the highest level in the Southwest, representing our family, our community, while contributing to cancer research is humbling.

We wish everyone the best of luck in the 2018 games. All these players and families are truly Super Heroes. Only the toughest teams in the Southwest come to play in our tournament. Playing, Back to Back Games, the resilient will secure the Ring of a Strikes Against Cancer Champion.

Strikes Against Cancer donates to fight ALL forms of cancer. Proceeds from event go specifically to clinical cancer research. www.strikesagainstcancer.org, www.strikes21.org, www.cancer21.org, www.crazyhorse21.org

