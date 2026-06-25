Find Fourth of July Essentials for a Safe and Healthy Holiday at FSA Store® and HSA Store®
News provided byHealth-E Commerce
Jun 25, 2026, 10:32 ET
Tax-free FSA and HSA funds can help families prepare for summer travel, outdoor adventures, and Independence Day celebrations
DALLAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fourth of July is one of the busiest travel and recreation weekends of the year. From camping trips and days at the lake to backyard barbecues, road trips, and fireworks celebrations, Americans are gearing up to spend time with family and friends. And while the holiday weekend is filled with opportunities for fun and adventure, it can also bring unexpected injuries, illnesses, and health concerns. Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, is helping consumers prepare for a safe and healthy holiday weekend with recommendations for how to save money on summer health and safety items with tax-free FSA and HSA funds. Listed below are some of the ways families can maximize the use of their tax-free funds:
- First Aid Kits. Whether you're spending the holiday weekend deep in the woods or relaxing at a local campground, a well-stocked first aid kit should be part of every packing list. Trusted options from Caring Mill include: The Caring Mill Happy Camper Backcountry First Aid Kit, designed for rugged outdoor adventures and remote campsites, providing enough supplies to support groups of up to six people over multiple days; the Caring Mill Happy Camper Trail First Aid Kit delivers lightweight preparedness in a packable format that is perfect for hiking trails, beach outings, and active day trips; the compact Caring Mill Travel First Aid Kit fits easily into a glove compartment, beach tote, or travel backpack for summer road trips; and the Caring Mill Family First Aid Kit offers 100 essential pieces to help families handle common summer health needs on the go. Also eligible are personalized medication kits from Jase, which ensure you're never without the medications you need.
- Bug Bite, Itch, and Poison Ivy Relief. Keep targeted itch relief on hand with eligible products like the Bug Bite Thing Insect Bite + Sting Suction Tool, which stops itch at the source of the bug bite, and topical treatments like hydrocortisone formulas found in the Cortizone 10 Brand Collection skin irritation from outdoor rashes.
- Summer Dehydration Support. Long days in the heat and sun can lead to dangerous dehydration. Unfortunately, drinking more water doesn't always help you recover. Plant-based hydration products like Cure Hydrating Electrolyte Drink Mix Pouches are a convenient way to replenish vital minerals on the go.
- Seasonal Allergy Relief. Relieve allergy symptoms like watery or itchy eyes, sneezing, and scratchy throat with non-drowsy allergy medications, including Claritin and Pataday Once Daily Relief Itchy Eye Drops.
- On-the-Go Digestive Aids. Save yourself and your loved ones from painful digestive irritation with FSA and HSA eligible products like TUMS Ultra Strength Assorted Fruit Antacid Chewable Tablets and Pepto Ultra Caplets to treat upset stomach, painful gas and bloating, nausea and diarrhea from rich, summer party food and drinks.
- Sun Protection. Avoid painful sunburns and prevent skin cancer by using FSA and HSA eligible sunscreens, including Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer SPF 70 Dry-Touch Sunscreen, Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50 and Supergoop! Glow Oil SPF 50.
- Save Time and Money With Bundles. Cover your summer safety basics by shopping Bundles at FSA Store® and HSA Store®. Popular options include the FSA Store Adventure Ready Bundle, Travel Essentials Bundle, Personal Wellness Bundle, and the Luxe Suncare Bundle.
To explore FSA- and HSA-eligible products that will make your Independence Day a fun and hassle free holiday, visit FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com.
About Health-E Commerce®
Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.
SOURCE Health-E Commerce
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