Find Fourth of July Essentials for a Safe and Healthy Holiday at FSA Store® and HSA Store®

Tax-free FSA and HSA funds can help families prepare for summer travel, outdoor adventures, and Independence Day celebrations

DALLAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fourth of July is one of the busiest travel and recreation weekends of the year. From camping trips and days at the lake to backyard barbecues, road trips, and fireworks celebrations, Americans are gearing up to spend time with family and friends. And while the holiday weekend is filled with opportunities for fun and adventure, it can also bring unexpected injuries, illnesses, and health concerns. Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, is helping consumers prepare for a safe and healthy holiday weekend with recommendations for how to save money on summer health and safety items with tax-free FSA and HSA funds. Listed below are some of the ways families can maximize the use of their tax-free funds:

Tax-free FSA and HSA funds can help families prepare for summer travel, outdoor adventures, and July 4th fun. Shop FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com to prepare for a safe and healthy holiday.

To explore FSA- and HSA-eligible products that will make your Independence Day a fun and hassle free holiday, visit FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce