Health-E Commerce® Expands Beyond E-Commerce with Launch of Patiently™ Telehealth Platform Offering Personalized, FSA/HSA Eligible Weight Loss and Menopause Support

Patiently™ delivers on the Health-E Commerce® promise of helping FSA/HSA participants maximize their benefits through vetted and guaranteed eligible products and services.

DALLAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, the first and leading online stores dedicated solely to selling FSA (flexible spending account) and HSA (health savings account) eligible products and services, announced the launch of their new telehealth platform Patiently™. Marking the company's first fully owned virtual care experience, Patiently™expands on the Health-E Commerce promise of helping FSA/HSA participants do more with their funds by enabling access to personalized treatment by licensed providers, all from the comfort of home.

Health-E Commerce

Patiently™ launches with two of today's fastest-growing telehealth categories: GLP-1s for medical weight loss and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for perimenopause and menopause support. By integrating with FSA Store® and HSA Store®, Patiently™ brings the entire health journey into one ecosystem. This enables a more seamless, personalized patient experience–from prescriptions to supporting products–optimized for both the patient's healthcare needs and their FSA/HSA funds.

"Patiently™ brings together virtual care, prescriptions and FSA/HSA eligible products in one seamless experience," said Vik Panda, Chief Digital Health Officer at Health-E Commerce®. "Consumers already trust our platforms to help them make the most of their FSA and HSA benefits. Patiently™ builds on that trust by making it easier to access personalized care while seamlessly connecting treatment with FSA/HSA eligible products.

Weight Loss: Patiently™ offers medical weight-loss solutions for FSA and HSA account holders, providing patients personalized access to a full suite of GLP-1 treatment options when clinically appropriate.

Menopause Support: Patiently™ introduces menopause care with a range of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) options for FSA and HSA account holders. Prescription treatments include oral medications and topical creams (when clinically appropriate) that provide relief for symptoms at every stage of menopause.

The launch of Patiently™ marks the next evolution of Health-E Commerce and the expanding role the company plays in consumer health, combining more than a decade of expertise in pre-tax benefits with new ways for patients to directly access care from home. As the platform grows, the company plans to add new care categories and treatment options as part of a mission to help consumers to get the most value out of their FSA and HSA savings.

For more information, visit FSA and HSA or contact [email protected].

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce