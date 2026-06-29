Health-E Commerce® Announces Telehealth Collaboration with Audien Hearing to Expand Access to FSA- and HSA-Eligible Hearing Aids Available on FSA Store® and HSA Store®

With an estimated 30 million people who need hearing support, this collaboration makes affordable, over-the-counter hearing aids easily accessible with tax-free funds

DALLAS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, the first and leading online stores dedicated to selling only products and telehealth services that are eligible with flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds, announced today a new collaboration with Audien Hearing to make FSA- and HSA-eligible over-the-counter hearing aids available and more affordable to purchase on FSA Store® and HSA Store®.

New telehealth collaboration between Health-E Commerce and Audien Hearing gives millions of people who are enrolled in FSAs and HSAs an easier way to use tax-free funds to improve hearing health.

"As our population ages, hearing loss is expected to influence the quality of life for nearly 30 million people. Our commitment to making telehealth services more readily available and accessible will address the common barriers to support for people with hearing loss, including cost, lack of comfort, and the inconvenience of getting fitted for hearing aids," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce®. "Our team is proud to collaborate with Audien Hearing to remove these barriers and help make proven telehealth support for hearing health more accessible."

Audien Hearing is a leading provider of affordable over-the-counter hearing aids designed for individuals experiencing mild to moderate hearing loss. The company focuses on making hearing support more accessible through discreet, easy-to-use, FDA-regulated hearing devices that are available directly to consumers nationwide.

"Access to hearing support shouldn't be limited by affordability, convenience, or access to the most advanced technology," said Ishan Patel, co-founder, Audien Hearing. "Our collaboration with Health-E Commerce® is a reflection of our dedication to meeting the needs of individuals with hearing loss because it delivers advanced technology to their doorstep, while allowing them to improve their health and save money with their tax-free healthcare funds."

To learn more about Audien Hearing and to explore affordable FSA- and HSA-eligible hearing aid technology designed for everyday life, visit FSAstore.com® or HSA store.com®.

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Audien Hearing:

Audien was founded by three grandsons determined to make hearing care more accessible after watching their grandparents struggle with traditional options. What began as a $500 investment in an Arizona garage grew into a company that has helped more than one million people hear better and reconnect with the moments that matter most. By challenging the high costs and complexity of traditional hearing care, Audien has made quality hearing solutions more affordable and accessible through direct-to-consumer innovation and personalized support from in-house hearing specialists. Today, Audien is leading a new approach to hearing wellness, recognizing that better hearing supports stronger relationships, cognitive health, and the confidence to live fully at any age.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce