Find Hardware, Equipment, and Supplies Wholesalers | 3,500+ Company Profiles Now Available on BizVibe

Mar 31, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 3,500+ company profiles for the hardware and plumbing and heating equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers industry group on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this industry group are primarily engaged in the merchant wholesale distribution of hardware, plumbing and heating equipment and supplies (hydronics), warm air heating and air-conditioning equipment and supplies, and refrigeration equipment and supplies.
Each profile is free to view and is packed with high-quality insights, providing businesses with detailed company information. Users can take advantage of these insights to identify, target, and connect with the right hardware, equipment, and supplies wholesalers. This company information includes employee insights, company competitors, the latest news, and more.
Free Insights Included Within Hardware, Equipment, and Supplies Wholesaler Company Profiles:
- List of product and service categories and primary operating industries
- Risk of doing business score
- List of key executives and their roles within the company
- Company financials and general organizational information
- Global, national, and regional competitors along with insights for these companies
- List of key clients
- Top trends and challenges within operating industry and expected influence on business impact
- Latest company news with the ability to sign up for timely news alerts
Related Industry Groups for Hardware, Equipment, and Supplies Wholesalers
BizVibe lists hardware and plumbing and heating equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers as a part of their wholesale trade industry. This industry contains 19 total industry groups which all contain hundreds of company profiles that can be viewed for free. Related industry groups include:
- Grocery and Related Product Merchant Wholesalers
- Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers
- Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers
Company Profiles for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe's modern B2B platform is designed to help both global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
Features for Buyers:
- Quickly discover the right suppliers
- Create short lists and custom alerts
- Mitigate supplier risk and evaluate suppliers
- Send RFIs/RFPs
Features for Sellers:
- Target the right sales prospects
- Qualify leads
- Analyze buyer potential
- API integration and data enrichment
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
