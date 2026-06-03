Find Health Essentials that Keep Summer Moving at FSA Store® and HSA Store®

Avoid interruptions to summer fun and travel by using tax-free flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds to purchase everyday health essentials that make it easy to stay on track all summer long

DALLAS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is meant to be enjoyed, but small disruptions like sunburn, allergies, muscle soreness, or unexpected health needs can quickly pull people out of the moment. With more Americans prioritizing travel, outdoor activity, and time with family in the weeks ahead, health preparedness is an essential part of making the most of the season.

Make sure your summer health needs are covered so you can enjoy every drop of sun, fun, and travel the coming weeks have in store by shopping for everyday essentials and travel health products at FSA Store and HSA Store.

Health-E Commerce®, the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, is helping consumers stay ahead of whatever health needs summer brings by offering a wide range of everyday essentials that are eligible for purchase with tax-free flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds. By making these products more accessible, individuals and families can stay focused on their plans without unnecessary interruptions.

FSA Store® and HSA Store® offer a wide range of eligible products designed to prevent and treat illness and injury, provide comfort and relief of symptoms, aid in recovery, and foster good health throughout the season.

Sun Care and Skin Protection. Spending more time outdoors means increased exposure to the sun, making reliable sun protection essential throughout the summer months. Products like Supergoop! PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50, EltaMD UV Clear SPF 50, Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50, and Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray SPF 70 help protect skin during long days outside. Travel-friendly options like the Supergoop! Round Trip Ready Kit, EltaMD Head-to-Toe Sun Protection Bundle, Healthy Glow Suncare Bundle, and Endless Summer Lip Bundle also make it easier to stay protected on the go.

Allergy Relief and Everyday Essentials. Seasonal allergies, congestion, and minor illnesses can quickly interrupt summer plans. Products like Zyrtec Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Relief Tablets, Caring Mill 24-Hour Allergy Relief Cetirizine Tablets, Vicks VapoInhaler Twin Pack, and Advil Liqui-Gels Minis help consumers stay comfortable, whether traveling, attending outdoor events, or simply keeping up with changing weather conditions. Family-focused options like the FSA Store® and HSA Store® Allergy Relief Bundle, Cold & Flu Bundle, and Kids Sick Day Essentials Bundle help households stay prepared throughout the season.

Pain Relief, Recovery, and Active Lifestyle Support. The increased frequency and pace of summer activities often come with added muscle soreness, joint discomfort, and recovery needs after long days of travel, exercise, or time outdoors. Use FSA and HSA funds to purchase convenient support for recovery and pain relief at home or on the go with products like the Caring Mill by Aura Revive Ultra Massage Gun, Therabody RecoveryTherm Cube, Chirp Halo Wireless Muscle Stimulator, and Caring Mill Cordless Portable Neck EMS Pain Relief Device with Heat Therapy. FSA Store® and HSA Store® also offer bundles like the Hyperice Normatec Bundle, WTHN Natural Pain Relief Bundle, and Caring Mill Acupressure Pain Relief Bundle to maximize convenience and savings for your busy summer lifestyle.

Travel Essentials and On-the-Go Preparedness. When heading out for a weekend road trip, a family vacation, or outdoor adventures, having health essentials ready can help prevent small disruptions from becoming bigger problems. Products like the Caring Mill Family First Aid Kit, Band-Aid Family Pack Adhesive Bandages, Caring Mill Bug Bite Relief Device, Cortizone 10 Anti-Itch Cream, and First Aid Only Emergency Kits account holders can stay prepared for wherever summer takes them. Meanwhile, you can also find peace of mind with personalized medication kits from Jase that ensure you have exactly what you need to tend to your unique health needs, in addition to life's minor mishaps.

Wearable Health Trackers. Maintaining your health goals can be tough when you're on the go and juggling busy family schedules and summer trips. Fortunately, wearable health tech devices like the Oura Ring are always on and will help you track key biometrics, as well as sleep patterns, recovery, movement, stress, and more–anytime, anywhere. Plus, helpful insights delivered to an easy-to-use app will provide the reminders and motivation you need to stay on track with your routines and goals.

To explore FSA- and HSA-eligible products that support a seamless, uninterrupted summer, visit FSAstore.com and HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce