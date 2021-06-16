Find it. Tag it. Win it. In Bryce Canyon Country

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Memorial Day Weekend, Bryce Canyon Country kicked off their "Find it. Tag it. Win it." social media event for summer 2021. Find and visit the ten designated locations beyond Bryce Canyon National Park, tag @brycecanyoncountry on Instagram and be entered to win weekly prizes and the grand prize at the end of the summer.

To participate, grab a brochure online or from a kiosk located in businesses throughout the county. Now until September 6, 2021, make your way to as many of these ten locations as possible:

Bryce Canyon National Park Hoodoos Landscape image of Kodachrome Basin

Panguitch Lake

Antimony

Bryce Canyon National Park

Kodachrome Basin State Park

Devils Garden in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument

The Burr Trail

Anasazi State Park Museum

Ticaboo

Escalante Petrified Forest/Wide Hollow Reservoir

Red Canyon

While exploring the area, take a picture with the location marker on the flyer. Post on Instagram and tag @brycecanyoncountry using the hashtag #findtagwin. Tags made on Instagram stories or other social media platforms will not be accepted.

Each post made will be entered to win that week's prize. At the end of the summer, you could have up to ten entries which will give you a higher chance of winning the grand prize. Prizes range from $100 to $300 in value. Many of the prizes have been donated by local businesses in Bryce Canyon Country. This event would not be possible without them.

"'Find. Tag it. Win it.' is the perfect way to get people exploring all parts of Bryce Canyon Country," said Garfield County's Director of Tourism Falyn Owens. "There's so much to experience beyond Bryce Canyon. You could spend weeks exploring and never see it all. Come visit us, post about your adventures and win big prizes!"

The purpose of the Find it. Tag it. Win it. is to increase tourism efforts not only in Bryce Canyon National Park but throughout the entire county. Bryce Canyon Country features two national parks, three state parks, one national monument, parts of Lake Powell, Dixie National Forest and so much more.

For more information about the event, terms and agreements and contest rules check out findtagwin.com.

About Garfield County

Garfield County is located in Southern Utah and provides access to two national parks, three state parks, one national monument and much more. It's the perfect destination for outdoor recreation. Visitors can enjoy epic road trips while exploring Scenic Byways 12 and 143—highways that have been recognized by the Federal Highway Administration for their one-of-a-kind features. The area is only an hour drive from a commercial airport and four hours from either Las Vegas or Salt Lake City. To plan your own world-class vacation, visit brycecanyoncountry.com or call the Garfield County Tourism Office, at 800-444-6689.

