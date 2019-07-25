Find Morro Bay Oysters at these Morro Bay Restaurants or Make Them Yourself with these Local Oyster Recipes

MORRO BAY, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- #Oysterfarming in the cool waters of Morro Bay began in the early 1900's and has been a part of its rich aquaculture ever since. Today Morro Bay is known for cultivating two types of local oysters in the bay: Pacific Gold and Grassy Bar. So, wanted to share where you can find local oysters prepared every-which-way imaginable at Morro Bay restaurants, and some fantastic oyster recipes from local players so you can buy your own bag online or at a Morro Bay Fish market and eat them anywhere!

Neal Maloney, owner of Morro Bay Oyster Company, holds bags of fresh oysters. Celebrate National Oyster Day with Oysters Rockefeller at Tognazzini's Dockside Restaurant in Morro Bay, CA.

DELICIOUS AND READY-TO-EAT

A popular treat in Morro Bay, there are several Morro Bay restaurants that serve up oysters just the way you like them.

Windows on the Water Oyster Tuesdays:

Windows on the Water hosts $0.94 oysters every Tuesdays from 5pm until closing exclusively at their oyster bar.

Tognazzini's Dockside, Too:

Find oysters prepared a half dozen different ways at this bayside favorite – including oyster chowder!

Dutchman's Family-Style Oysters:

Straight from the bay, Dutchman's serves up a family-style tray of a half-dozen oysters on the shell.

BUY YOUR OWN BAG AND TRY THESE OYSTER RECIPES:

Now that your mouth is watering and your stomach is growling, isn't time to buy your own bag of Morro Bay oysters online or in local fish markets and try some interesting oyster recipes? We've shucked out the most delectable ways to prepare fresh oysters from Morro Bay chefs, fishermen and food writers like:

Caviar Oysters with Melted Leeks & Chervil

Pacific Gold Oysters with finger lime and Crème Fraiche

Oyster Stew

BBQed Oysters, using these expert tips from Morro Bay Oyster Company

Or just Raw with your favorite sauce like garlic butter, lime, lemon juice, Mignonette Sauce, pesto, cocktail sauce, Tabasco Sauce or whatever your preference.

Whether you enjoy your oysters here at Morro Bay oyster restaurants or when cooking your own oyster recipes at home, imagine these oysters thriving in the bay's cold, nutrient-rich waters. Visitors can celebrate Morro Bay Oysters all year long at local restaurants and bars. For more information on visiting Morro Bay, go to www.morrobay.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Susan Hartzler

Public Relations Manager

Mental Marketing

818-585-8641

218794@email4pr.com

SOURCE Morro Bay

Related Links

https://www.morrobay.org

