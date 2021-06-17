Find Out How Brands Are Partnering with Retailers to Monetize Rapidly-Changing Consumer Behaviors at New 'Path to Purchase Live' in-Person Event

CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Path to Purchase Institute -- the leading brand marketing insights, intelligence, education and networking source for product manufacturers, retailers, agencies and solution providers for nearly two decades -- is bringing together consumer product marketing and retail leaders live-in-person for the first time in two years with an all-new, highly-interactive education and networking event including a diverse program showcasing winning 2021 success stories and unveiling timely spend trend research.

Path to Purchase Institute

Path to Purchase Live -- an event featuring leading industry experts who will present new strategies that attendees can activate now to drive sales following two years of unprecedented changes in how consumers discover, consider and make purchase decisions--will take place the evening of Monday, Nov. 1 through midday Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida.

"Path to Purchase Live will provide industry-leading educational and networking experiences to reconnect the community," said Eric Savitch, Vice President and Brand Director of the Path to Purchase Institute. "It will be a great opportunity for the industry to share what they have learned about changes in shopper behavior over the past 18 months."

The emerging event program includes a keynote speaker delivering new insights into "How Will the World Shop Next?" -- plus sessions on sustainability, driving purchases online and in-store, pandemic leadership lessons from Institute Hall of Fame inductees, facilitated roundtable discussions of critical industry issues, and a retail executive panel sharing what retailers want from brand partnerships.

Path to Purchase Live will also provide an educational Adult Beverage Marketing Forum, with a keynote session on navigating the new omnichannel landscape, an online and in-store spending mix best practices session, and a breakdown of delivery capabilities and strategies.

There will be opportunities for agencies and solution providers to present case studies and research in partnership with brands and retailers--and to demonstrate their capabilities at digital "Activation Stations." The entire community will be provided with ample opportunities to network in person through an opening night welcome reception, breakfast and lunch gatherings, and the all-new Institute Omnishopper Awards dinner--immediately followed by a celebration afterparty.

On day two, case studies of select successful 2021 activations will be presented by brands, retailers, agencies and solution providers through a "Creative Marketing Showcase." The event will conclude on day three with a presentation of original research, based on a survey of industry executives, benchmarking spending by marketing activity, sizing the overall market and exploring spending by tactic.

Event registration IS NOW OPEN AT www.PATHTOPURCHASELIVE.com All Access admission packages include meals, access to all education, networking events, receptions, attendee only hotel room rate and key digital content enabling attendees to better apply their learning upon returning.

The Institute is a part of EnsembleIQ, a premier business intelligence resource for retailers, consumer goods manufacturers, technology providers, hospitality and healthcare professionals, marketing agencies and retail service providers. EnsembleIQ provides an integrated network of information and media information resources, that inform, connect and deliver actionable marketplace intelligence.

