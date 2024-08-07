Find Out What God Needs With A Starship When William Shatner Hosts A Live 35th Anniversary Screening of "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" at GalaxyCon San José with First-Ever Live Commentary

Legendary actor to be joined by acclaimed TV and Filmmaker, Mark A. Altman and the Inglorious Treksperts as he reveals never-before-told stories about the making of the film

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GalaxyCon, the largest independently owned consumer fan engagement company, is thrilled to announce a special 35th-anniversary screening of "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier," hosted by the legendary William Shatner who will provide a live running commentary about the making of this classic Star Trek film to picture. This unique once-in-a-lifetime event will occur on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at the San Jose Convention Center's Main Theater.

William Shatner, who directed and starred as Captain James T. Kirk in "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier," will provide live commentary during the screening and reveal for the first time what he loves and loathes about the film. This will offer fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes perspective on making the critically underrated motion picture and marks Shatner's first foray into live commentary. It will not be a traditional Q&A but rather a continuing dialogue with the audience along with the film as he reveals for the first time the challenges and triumphs of directing his first big-budget movie.

This special event will be moderated by Mark A. Altman, the acclaimed writer/producer of the beloved cult classic "Free Enterprise" starring Shatner himself and Eric McCormack, along with his Inglorious Treksperts podcast co-hosts Daren Dochterman (associate producer, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - Director's Edition) and Ashley E. Miller (writer, Thor, X-Men: First Class). He is also the author of the bestselling two-volume book "The 50 Year Mission: The Complete Oral History of Star Trek" from St. Martin's Press and a respected TV showrunner.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Doors Open: 4:00 PM

Movie Starts: 4:30 PM

Location: San Jose Convention Center - Main Theater

Ticket Information: This screening is a special event requiring a separate ticket for admission. GalaxyCon San Jose attendees must purchase a ticket for this event and their regular admission to the convention.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit GalaxyCon San Jose .

ABOUT WILLIAM SHATNER

William Shatner is a renowned actor, author, producer, and director best known for his iconic role as Captain James T. Kirk in the "Star Trek" franchise. With a career spanning over seven decades, Shatner has become a beloved figure in science fiction and popular culture. His directorial work on "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" showcases his multifaceted talents and dedication to the franchise.

ABOUT MARK A. ALTMAN

Mark A. Altman is a celebrated showrunner, writer and director known for his work in television and film (see full credits on IMDb ). He is also a bestselling author. As the co-host of the "Inglorious Treksperts" podcast, Altman shares his deep knowledge and passion for "Star Trek" with fans worldwide.

ABOUT THE INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS

Inglorious Treksperts is the hit Star Trek podcast featuring hosts featuring Mark A. Altman (showrunner, The CW's Pandora; bestselling author, The Fifty-Year Mission, writer/producer Free Enterprise, The Librarians, Agent X, Castle), Daren Dochterman (visual effects supervisor, Star Trek: The Motion Picture; concept artist, Westworld, Picard, X3, Master & Commander) and Ashley E. Miller (screenwriter; Thor, X-Men: First Class, showrunner, DOTA: Dragon's Blood). Every Thursday, the Treksperts explore a diverse array of subjects in the Star Trek Universe as well as occasionally Trek adjacent franchises such as Space: 1999, The Orville, Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica and more and has featured an eclectic array of celebrity guests including ranging from Jonathan Frakes (Riker, Star Trek: The Next Generation), Anson Mount (Captain Pike, Strange New Worlds), Brent Spiner (Data, The Next Generation) to Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios) and Steve Asbell (president, 20th Century Studios). The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and all major podcast providers for free, Seasons One – Four are also available on video streaming on the free Electric Now app along with Roku, Plex, Distro TV and Stirr TV and now on You Tube.

ABOUT GALAXYCON LLC:

GalaxyCon LLC, is the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans, by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror-themed events across the United States. Celebrities and fans are united at the festival of fandom in often overlooked locations. Events in Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Columbus, Richmond, and San José attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans for each show. Additionally, GalaxyCon presents Animate! and Nightmare Weekend throughout the year, reaching more consumers and fans.

GalaxyCon is more than a comic con, it is a celebration of fandom.

