Find out why North America will lead the Critical Incident Monitoring UAV Market during 2021-2025

Sep 21, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Incident Monitoring UAV Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio offers an in-depth market analysis. The market is expected to grow by USD 1.72 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.33%.
The report includes market landscape, geographic landscape, vendor landscape, and more.
Market segmentation:
The critical incident monitoring UAV market has been segmented by geography into the following regions:
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
North America, with a share of 44%, will lead the critical incident monitoring UAV market by geography during the forecast period, with the US being the key country.
By end-user, the market has been segmented into the following:
- Military
- Civilian
Factors impacting the market:
The benefits offered by UAVs for public safety applications are supporting the growth of the market. However, challenges such as government regulations regarding UAVs can restrict market growth.
Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
Customized reports
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
