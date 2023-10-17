Find the Golden Can, If You Can, in Celebration of Harpoon IPA's 30th Birthday

The Harpoon "Spread Holiday Cheer Giveaway" will award those who can find golden cans of Harpoon IPA hidden in new limited-edition 12-packs

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harpoon Brewery – the maker of New England's first IPA – today announces the launch of its "Spread Holiday Cheer" giveaway. This fun, limited-time program will help get Harpoon fans in the holiday spirit early. All you need to do is find the golden can, if you can!

Golden cans are hidden in limited edition, Golden Can 12-packs of Harpoon IPA that are hitting the shelves now. If you discover a golden can between now and December 1st, you'll be an instant winner – with the chance to win the grand prize of hosting the ultimate holiday party for up to 30 people at one of Harpoon's two iconic Brewery locations.

"This year marks the 30th anniversary of our flagship beer, Harpoon IPA, and for such a momentous milestone, we wanted to do something special to celebrate," said Dan Kenary, CEO and co-founder of Mass. Bay Brewing Company. "The Harpoon 'Spread Holiday Cheer Giveaway' offers us the chance to reward those who have supported Harpoon IPA through its long history with prizes that help ring in the spirit of the season, Harpoon style."

Inspired by a mission of bringing the best of European beer styles to New Englanders, Harpoon's IPA was a first-of-its-kind beer in New England when it made its debut in 1993. It was modeled after an English IPA, but with the twist of using American hops. It established itself as an early example of what would become a popular beer style and although the IPA landscape has grown and diversified dramatically over the past few decades, Harpoon IPA's simple balance and iconic profile has allowed it to remain a cornerstone of the category.

The Harpoon "Spread Holiday Cheer Giveaway" program is designed to reward 27 lucky Harpoon lovers – two grand prize winners, five second place winners and 20 runner-up winners. The two grand prize winners will be selected at random on or around December 8th, with one winner being granted their own epic holiday party hosted at Harpoon Brewery's Boston, MA location and the other receiving a bash hosted at Harpoon Brewery Taproom & Beer Garden in Windsor, VT.

The Harpoon "Spread Holiday Cheer Giveaway" will be open through December 1st at 11:59PM EST. Anyone who is a United States resident and 21+ is eligible to enter. To learn more about the giveaway, prizes and enter today, visit https://www.harpoonbrewery.com/goldcan/. You can find the full rules & regulations here.

The limited-edition packs will be available wherever Harpoon IPA 12-packs are sold. To try your luck at finding a golden can by purchasing the Harpoon IPA 12-pack, visit the beer finder at https://www.harpoonbrewery.com/beer-finder/.

About the Harpoon Brewery

The Harpoon Brewery was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options. When the Brewery was founded, Harpoon was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Since then, it has expanded to a second brewery in Windsor, VT. Harpoon's line of craft beer features its award-winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases. In 2014, Harpoon became an employee-owned company.

