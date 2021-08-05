Find the Next Frontier of Computer Graphics at SIGGRAPH 2021

"I am so proud of the incredible program the committee has prepared," said SIGGRAPH 2021 Conference Chair Pol Jeremias-Vila, of Pixar Animation Studios. "SIGGRAPH remains the premier conference for computer graphics and interactive techniques, and, though the pandemic means we cannot gather together in-person, we're honored to bring new ideas that represent the next generation of graphics to our virtual stage."

On top of new developments in research (Technical Papers, Art Papers, Posters) and previews of technologies (Emerging Technologies), attendees of SIGGRAPH 2021 will have the chance to discover so much more. Learn from some of the biggest names in their respective professions with programming like:

Landing on Mars With Your Eyes Open | Frontiers Talk

Tuesday, 10 August, 7 am PDT

From NASA's Rob Donnelly, this Frontiers Talk will provide an overview of Terrain Relative Navigation, or TRN, which is a technology that uses computer vision to determine lander position relative to satellite imagery to ultimately select a safe landing site. Details.

The Academy: Beyond the Oscars®, the Other 364 Days | Production Sessions Special Session

Session: Tuesday, 10 August, 9 am; Live Q&A: Tuesday, 10 August, 10 am PDT

This session will offer a conversation with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that gives a rare glimpse into its year-round activities outside of the Oscars, featuring Academy members Doug Roble, Rob Bredow, Ed Catmull, Annie Chang, Alfred Molina, and Jennifer Yuh Nelson, among others. Details.

AR Dilemmas | Frontiers Talk

Wednesday, 11 August, 7 am PDT

As we enter what will be known as the "augmented decade", there are no easy answers — only questions of agency, power, authority, and control; questions that technology alone cannot answer. Yet, these questions must be addressed before augmented reality achieves scale. In this Talk, University of Sydney's Mark Pesce will attempt to answer these questions. Details.

Esports as a Driving Problem in Computer Graphics | Panel

Wednesday, 11 August, 2:30 pm PDT

This panel brings together esports experts in engineering, medicine, and cognitive and data science (from NVIDIA Research, 1HP, Mobalytics, and Statespace) to argue that the research community need no longer ignore the worldwide phenomenon of esports and the heavy load these sports place on real-time graphics technology. Details.

Rendering Engine Architecture for Games, Parts 1 and 2 | Course

Part 1: Thursday, 12 August, 9 am PDT; Part 2: Friday, 13 August, 10 am PDT

For this two-part Course, experts from Unity, Activision Blizzard, Roblox, and Sony's Santa Monica Studio will bring state-of-the-art and production-proven rendering engine architecture details for fast, interactive rendering of complex and engaging virtual worlds of video games to SIGGRAPH. Details.

For even more content that celebrates progress across the industry's many disciplines, catch 10 Featured Speaker sessions that will be held throughout the live week, spanning everything from deepfakes and ray tracing to animation and robotics.

Registration access varies across conference programs and session types. Learn more and register for SIGGRAPH 2021, the 48th international conference and exhibition on computer graphics and interactive techniques, at s2021.SIGGRAPH.org/register.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2021

ACM , the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world's leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2021, the 48th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place virtually with live events 9–13 August and on-demand content available starting 2 August through 29 October. Click here for news from the conference and its partners.

