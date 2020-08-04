Find the Way - Hope and Help online feature launched by United Church of God

CINCINNATI, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new online service – Find the Way – features encouragement, biblical insight and spiritual understanding assembled from leading current content published by the United Church of God, an International Association. Available online at the top-ranked website ucg.org, the new digital feature highlights cover stories from the Beyond Today magazine – including this month's lead "Hope and Help for the Brokenhearted" – and a variety of short-form videos, current commentary, insightful sermons, in-depth Bible study guides, the Beyond Today television program and more.

"As we go through these challenging times, people need hope and help -- our experienced writers, counselors, ministers and media professionals regularly prepare material that people find helpful and encouraging," said Victor Kubik, president of the United Church of God. "We pray that this new feature will enable our visitors, viewers and readers to better fully experience and tap into the broad spectrum of insightful and helpful content that is available on our popular website at ucg.org."

The current Beyond Today cover story linked on Find the Way describes in detail how many today battle depression and thoughts of suicide. Authors Peter and Terri Eddington outline challenges people face, and more importantly, what they can do to find relief, comfort, and real solutions. Explaining the biblical insight of what it means to be "brokenhearted," the collection of articles examines and explains how to seek help and reach out, and what professional resources are available in crisis.

The year 2020 has taken its toll on many, and author Terri Eddington offers practical steps that one can consider to restore emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual balance. In addition to hands-on advice, the authors present biblical insight to real solutions, including unbreakable promises made by God for restoration.

Find the Way, as a digital portal for the deep spiritually focused content available on ucg.org, reflects what the apostle Paul stated in Acts 24:14-15. Referencing the statement from Jesus Christ that He was "the Way, the Truth and the Light" (John 14:6), "The Way" movement mentioned in the New Testament included those who worship God on the seven-day Sabbath and the annual Holy Days, and by keeping the Ten Commandments (Matthew 5:17-19).

The online portal will be regularly updated. For more information, visit https://www.ucg.org/

