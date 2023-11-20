Find Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the BTIG Ophthalmology Conference

News provided by

Find Therapeutics Inc.

20 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Find Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced that Philippe Douville, Find's Chief Executive Officer and Robert Glanzman, Find's Chief Medical Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Ophthalmology Conference on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

About Find

Find Therapeutics is dedicated to the development of next generation therapies to treat inflammatory autoimmune diseases. The company was launched in 2020 with investments from CTI Life Sciences, adMare BioInnovations and Domain Therapeutics and an exclusive license from Strasbourg University on a technology and related know-how initially developed by Dr. Dominique Bagnard.

Visit www.findtherapeutics.com for more details about Find Therapeutics

SOURCE Find Therapeutics Inc.

Also from this source

Find Therapeutics Appoints Robert L. Glanzman, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Find Therapeutics Appoints Robert L. Glanzman, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Find Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.