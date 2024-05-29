Find Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

MONTREAL, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Find Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following conferences:

BIO International Convention

Members of management will participate in one-on-one meetings from Monday, June 3 to Thursday, June 6.

H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Neuro Perspectives Virtual Conference

Members of management will present on Thursday, June 27, 2024 and host one-on-one meetings.

About Find

Find Therapeutics is dedicated to the development of next generation therapies to treat inflammatory autoimmune diseases. The company was launched in 2020 with investments from CTI Life Sciences, adMare BioInnovations and Domain Therapeutics and an exclusive license from Strasbourg University on a technology and related know-how initially developed by Dr. Dominique Bagnard. Visit www.findtherapeutics.com for more details about Find Therapeutics.

SOURCE Find Therapeutics Inc.