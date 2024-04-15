Find Therapeutics to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

MONTREAL, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Find Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced that Philippe Douville, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Find, will present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference in Toronto, Ontario, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Find

Find Therapeutics is dedicated to the development of next generation therapies to treat inflammatory autoimmune diseases. The company was launched in 2020 with investments from CTI Life Sciences, adMare BioInnovations and Domain Therapeutics and an exclusive license from Strasbourg University on a technology and related know-how initially developed by Dr. Dominique Bagnard. Visit www.findtherapeutics.com for more details about Find Therapeutics.

