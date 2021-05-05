Find What You've Been Missing This Summer in Vail, Colorado

What's New in Hospitality This summer will be Gravity Haus' first in Vail with 22 newly renovated, luxurious guest rooms. The boutique hotel features the 18,000 square foot Dryland Fitness, the Spa at Dryland Fitness and Unravel Coffee, which serves house-roasted coffee from zero-emissions Bellweather Roaster. Guests can also sample Slope Room at Gravity Haus, one of the hottest new restaurants to debut in Vail. The cozy, sexy Old West-themed restaurant features locally-sourced meat and produce from Rocky Mountain farmers and ranchers on its new American and steakhouse menu.

Barrio Social, a new high-end tapas bar, offers a sleek interior design that flows outside onto the patio for optimal people watching and outdoor summer dining. Created by the owners of Vail's popular La Bottega restaurant, Barrio Social's design, menu and drinks are inspired by travels through the Iberian Peninsula. Spanish and Portuguese wines, ciders, sherry's and portos complement the pintxos, tapas and planchas dishes.

Sonnenalp Hotel opens Treff Café a European street bar with authentic German fare, coffee, fresh pastries, wine, creative cocktails and more. Vail's iconic high-end retailer, also opened Gorsuch Ski Café at the top of Bridge Street for Illy brewed coffee, grab and go breakfast items, sandwiches and an aprés, happy hour menu. The Café also serves specialty coffee drinks, wine, beer and craft-house cocktails and classic European Schnapps.

For a new late night option, Vail offers the Bad Kitty Lounge. The speak-easy inspired basement lounge features mixologists who specialize in unique twists to classic cocktails.

Events Return to Vail

Live, larger format events return to Vail in a socially distanced manner this summer. Each event has modified to meet current state mandates for mask wearing, social distancing, etc. Guests interested in attending events in Vail this summer are recommended to check each website for the latest updates and changes as rules for gatherings shift throughout the summer. For a complete list of summer events, visit DiscoverVail.com/events.

In addition to signature events such as GoPro Mountain Games, Bravo! Vail music festival and Vail Dance Festival returning in person this summer, Vail will offer live, pop-up music entertainment in the streets throughout the summer in Vail Village and Lionshead. New events also include the Vail Wine Classic Aug. 12-15 where master winemakers and enthusiasts gather to sample some of the best wines from around the world and the North American Van Show, which is a mobile adventure showcase with vans, 4x4s, recreation vehicles, trailer, toy haulers, overlanders and more Sept. 24-26.

Arts in Public Places Summer Installations

Art in Public Places (AIPP) is commissioning two new public art installations for Vail this summer. Olive Moya's combination of vintage photography of Vail Mountain (courtesy Colorado Snowsports Museum) with her signature contemporary style will adorn interior spaces of the Vail Village Transportation Center this May. In June, AIPP welcomes the return of the collective duo Pedro Barrios and Jaime Molina aka The Worst Crew to transform five large cylindrical vents west of Dobson Ice Arena. This installation will connect the artists' 2019 Lionshead parking structure mural to the outdoors.

New Flights into Vail/Eagle County Airport

Getting to Vail has never been easier as American Airlines and Delta Air Lines launch expanded service and new flights to Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE). For the first time in the airport's history, Delta will offer daily, non-stop service from Atlanta, Georgia in the summer. The flight will operate on a 757 aircraft starting June 5. In addition, American will launch non-stop service from Chicago O'Hare International Airport on an A319 aircraft beginning June 3. American also offers year-round non-stop service to EGE from Dallas/Fort Worth and United Airlines will continue daily, year-round service from Denver International Airport.

Sustainable Destination

Vail recently received recertification as a Sustainable Destination under the Mountain IDEAL standard. This coveted achievement builds upon the initial certification in 2017 when Vail became the first Certified Sustainable Destination in the United States. The Mountain IDEAL Standard is an internationally recognized set of destination stewardship best practices for resort, rural, recreation and gateway communities.

Lodging rates begin at $159 this summer based on dates and availability. For more information on summer adventures in Vail, please visit DiscoverVail.com.

Discover Vail in the spring, summer and fall. There's no place like Vail for year-round recreation, outdoor pursuits and cultural experiences in the heart of the Colorado Rockies. Nestled at the foot of Vail Mountain just two hours west of Denver, Vail's fresh air, rugged beauty and charming pedestrian villages await visitors. Discover quaint Bavarian villages where outdoor activities abound and the performing arts flourish. Matching the incredible winter mountain experience, Vail from May through October is characterized by a rich culinary scene, family activities, world-class events and everything in between.

SOURCE Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council