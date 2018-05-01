Find Your Care Rapidly Gets Patients to the Right Level of Care, For Free

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Find Your Care™ (FYC) is a web-based service available 24/7/365 nationwide that helps patients decide two fundamental questions when they are in that crisis moment of an acute illness or injury: a) "What level of care do I need?" and b) "Where do I get that level of care?". FYC's byline, "Right Care. Right Place. Right Cost. Right Now!™", captures the target of quickly giving patients reliable answers.

Hospital systems often have ERs overloaded with patients who do not need an ER, for whom Urgent Care Clinics (UCCs) may be more appropriate. FYC is an effective way to help patients decide to go to an ER or Urgent Care or a drop-in or same-day appointment clinic.

Patients may enter their location by zip code or their computer's GPS, briefly describe their symptoms, situation and severity, and be given help deciding whether they should go to ER or UCC. The Geolocation Engine then produces a list of facilities close to the patient. Sponsoring clinical facilities provide details like hours of operation, clinical capabilities, and ads with links to their own websites. "This is far more informative, insightful and accurate than merely Googling," says CEO Dr. Al Davies, "You get timely information for your own needs."

www.FindYourCare.com is free to patients.

Clinical facilities like ERs and UCCs have the opportunity to sponsor the site to increase appropriate patient flow to their facilities, while reducing misplaced patients. Regulations such as Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) restrict what ERs can do to redirect Urgent Care patients once they arrive at the ER, but FYC gives the facilities an ethical, EMTALA-compliant, compassionate and responsible way to encourage patients to make informed decisions. Many millions of dollars may be saved by having the right patient in the right facility.

Commercial entities such as pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, medical suppliers, and insurance companies. who provide medications, medical products and services may also be sponsors on FYC. FYC is a particularly effective way to prior-prompt specific products and services into the minds of patients before they go to the ER or UCC. Having specific products and services already in mind helps patients formulate their plans at the moment they are in the ER or UCC being told what they will need for aftercare. FYC is helpful, free, and reliable.

