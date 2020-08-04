Find Your Center in the Time of Coronavirus through Meditation Journaling

Why journal your meditation practice? Meditation journaling has been shown to help you draw deeper personal insights and really notice the benefits of meditation in daily life. Recording your progress will help you prioritize meditation, even when you are busy or stressed. To aid in these goals, Bloom Meditation Journal features a daily log, a weekly reflections spread, and a meditation tracker.

Co-creator, Justine Bloome, draws on real world experience to educate users on meditation journaling and how to recognize the impacts of daily practice.

"Journaling our daily meditation practice creates momentum. Reflective writing improves our 'eyes open' experience of life, and can be the most rewarding and validating part of maintaining a meditation practice—the self-awareness and insights from this alone are worth it!" —Justine Bloome

JOURNAL FEATURES

Twice-daily meditation log

Meditation guide and learnings

Trackers for daily and weekly reflections

Weekly awareness log

BENEFITS OF MEDITATION JOURNALING

Reduced stress, anxiety, and fatigue

Improved concentration, focus, and memory

Increased energy levels, creativity, and self confidence

Improved sleep patterns

Ability to make responsible decisions, even while under pressure

Greater emotional stability

A greater sense of happiness, flow, and wellbeing

Eureka Podcast ft. Justine Bloome —learn more about the importance of meditation and meditation journaling

ABOUT BARONFIG

Baronfig is known for its high-quality, minimalist 'Tools for Thinkers,' including notebooks, pens, bags, and workspace accessories. The company's mission is to champion thinkers around the world through inspiration and imagination.

ABOUT JUSTINE BLOOME

Justine Bloome is a certified meditation instructor and mindfulness advocate. Justine transformed her own happiness, career and business using mindful daily practices. She teaches the power of self-leadership to elevate the way we empower ourselves and others.

