Find Your Center in the Time of Coronavirus through Meditation Journaling
Aug 04, 2020, 11:54 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Form a mindfulness habit and recognize the impacts of a meditation practice to get the most from your waking life. Baronfig and mindfulness expert, Justine Bloome, introduce Bloom Meditation Journal—a guided journal that aims to increase self-awareness through the practice of meditation.
Meditation provides numerous benefits, including reduced stress and increased happiness. Bloom encourages users to explore these benefits by forming a daily meditation habit and recording progress throughout their journey.
Why journal your meditation practice? Meditation journaling has been shown to help you draw deeper personal insights and really notice the benefits of meditation in daily life. Recording your progress will help you prioritize meditation, even when you are busy or stressed. To aid in these goals, Bloom Meditation Journal features a daily log, a weekly reflections spread, and a meditation tracker.
Co-creator, Justine Bloome, draws on real world experience to educate users on meditation journaling and how to recognize the impacts of daily practice.
"Journaling our daily meditation practice creates momentum. Reflective writing improves our 'eyes open' experience of life, and can be the most rewarding and validating part of maintaining a meditation practice—the self-awareness and insights from this alone are worth it!" —Justine Bloome
JOURNAL FEATURES
Twice-daily meditation log
Meditation guide and learnings
Trackers for daily and weekly reflections
Weekly awareness log
BENEFITS OF MEDITATION JOURNALING
Reduced stress, anxiety, and fatigue
Improved concentration, focus, and memory
Increased energy levels, creativity, and self confidence
Improved sleep patterns
Ability to make responsible decisions, even while under pressure
Greater emotional stability
A greater sense of happiness, flow, and wellbeing
ABOUT BARONFIG
Baronfig is known for its high-quality, minimalist 'Tools for Thinkers,' including notebooks, pens, bags, and workspace accessories. The company's mission is to champion thinkers around the world through inspiration and imagination.
ABOUT JUSTINE BLOOME
Justine Bloome is a certified meditation instructor and mindfulness advocate. Justine transformed her own happiness, career and business using mindful daily practices. She teaches the power of self-leadership to elevate the way we empower ourselves and others.
