Find Your Drive, Career Exploration Program, Launches at Laurel Springs School

"Find Your Drive will enhance the academic experience and deliver a defined progression for students to follow," said Megan Palevich, Head of School at Laurel Springs. "Even if students aren't certain about what they want to study in college, Find Your Drive gives them the ability to explore areas of interest using our academic blueprints, each packed with electives and clubs offered by Laurel Springs. The purpose of the program is to help students get an early start as they identify, pursue and ultimately achieve their personal goals."

A leader in online education, Laurel Springs offers nearly 200 college preparatory courses, including more than 75 electives in many areas of interest for Upper School students. Additionally, the school's faculty comprises supportive, highly qualified teachers located across the United States. In 2018, Laurel Springs ranked in the top 10 percent globally for students scoring a three or higher on Advanced Placement (AP) exams, and the graduating class of 2018 earned more than $10.5 million in scholarships.

To start your career exploration journey at Laurel Springs, please visit the Find Your Drive website. Families who are not currently enrolled at Laurel Springs are invited to read our school profile and attend a virtual open house. For more information, please visit LaurelSprings.com.

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs School is a fully accredited private online school offering a challenging K-12 academic program that honors each student's individual learning style and educational needs. Our school is designed for the college preparatory student who wishes to grow and excel academically and personally while maintaining a flexible schedule.

