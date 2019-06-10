Find Your Fur-ever Home at JLOFTS Greenwich CT Apartments

GREENWICH, Conn., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwich, CT apartments that offer incredible contemporary residences—feature a modern design, high ceilings, and top-of-the-line appliances, in addition to unique amenities such as a roof-top deck and clubroom. Finding the perfect home for you and your furry best friend can be a hassle, often times leaving you feeling like you've been barking up the wrong tree, but not at JLOFTS Greenwich.

Bark-friendly atmosphere: You want a spacious, gorgeous, and contemporary apartment where your dog feels welcome , not just allowed. Queue JLOFTS Greenwich, our apartments and amenities are bark-friendly, so you know Fido is always allowed to tag along. Dogs are just as sociable as humans and enjoy meeting new friends for fetch and dog dates, so be sure to meet your new neighbors and neighbor-dogs.

Spending time at home: Don't feel like straying far from home today? At JLOFTS you won't have to go far to have a great day with your pup! Head up to the J-Roof, our exclusive roof-top deck complete with a putting green, outdoor kitchens, and plenty of seating, or spend an evening unwinding in the clubroom with a game of pool and your favorite drink. The clubroom boasts its own private outdoor terrace so you and your dog can get some fresh air without heading back upstairs.

Greenwich adventures: Greenwich is home to a number of local parks and beaches, so why not spend a day exploring the great outdoors with your best friend? There are also several dog-friendly businesses in town, like Terra Ristorante, where you and your dog can enjoy a slice in the covered garden. Don't forget the self-service dog spa! No matter what messes you and your pup get into out there, you can rest easy knowing that quick clean up is waiting at home.

NYC or bust: With an ideal location within walking distance to the Greenwich Metro-North train station as well as a scenic and stress-free commute to Manhattan, heading into the city for a day of fun is easier than ever! Bring your pup along for the ride and meet up with friends at one of the city's many dog-friendly bars, breweries, or cafes.

About JLOFTS

With an outstanding walking score of 75, JLOFTS Greenwich CT Apartments are close to all. Recently named on Money Magazine's list of 'Best Places to Live,' Greenwich has high-end shops and boutiques and quality dining options within walking distance. JLOFTS Greenwich apartments offer young professionals and families a low-key alternative to a congested urban lifestyle.

