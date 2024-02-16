FIND YOUR INNER PEACE WITH PO: DREAMWORKS ANIMATION UNVEILS "BE CALM AND PO" CUSTOM ANIMATION LIVESTREAM FOR "KUNG FU PANDA 4"

News provided by

Universal Pictures

16 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hold onto your dumplings. DreamWorks Animation is about to unleash some serious zen with "Be Calm and Po," the wackiest meditation session this side of the Valley of Peace!

Stressed about the upcoming long weekend? Let Po lead you on a guided meditation journey, streaming exclusively on YouTube from 9am-1pm PT on February 16th. "Be Calm and Po" is Po's attempt to lead you to the Zen zone, but with his track record, expect more panda-monium than serenity.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Pictures)
Jack Black lends his voice to the one and only Dragon Warrior, for a meditation journey that's as chaotic as it is calming. Because when Po's in charge, you never know whether to expect inner peace or inner peas.

In Kung Fu Panda 4, Po faces his biggest challenge yet as he assumes the role of Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. As Po grapples with his new responsibilities, he must also confront a formidable new villain, The Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis. Just like in "Be Calm and Po," the film explores themes of finding balance amidst chaos, laughter and martial arts mayhem.

Join the "Be Calm and Po" livestream on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqrJ6rRI_Hw

About Kung Fu Panda 4

This spring, for the first time in almost a decade, comedy icon Jack Black returns to his role as Po, the world's most unlikely kung fu master, with a hilarious, butt-kicking new chapter in DreamWorks Animation's beloved action-comedy franchise: Kung Fu Panda 4.

After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe nominee Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he's tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position.

Even worse, there's been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen (Golden Globe winner Awkwafina), a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.

The film features the voice talent of returning stars Academy Award® winner Dustin Hoffman as Kung Fu master, Shifu; James Hong (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Po's adoptive father, Mr. Ping; Academy Award® nominee Bryan Cranston as Po's birth father, Li, and Emmy Award nominee Ian McShane as Tai Lung, Shifu's former student and arch-nemesis. Oscar® winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) joins the ensemble as a new character, Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell (DreamWorks Animation's Trolls, Shrek Forever After) and produced by Rebecca Huntley (DreamWorks Animation's The Bad Guys). The film's co-director is Stephanie Ma Stine (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power). It is written by Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Darren Lemke (Shrek Forever After). In 2008, the Academy Award®-nominated 2008 inaugural chapter, Kung Fu Panda, became DreamWorks Animation's highest-grossing original animated film and launched a franchise that has earned more than $1.8 billion at the global box-office.

https://www.dreamworks.com/kung-fu-panda 

SOURCE Universal Pictures

