Find Your Perfect Match with EDY'S® (Dreyer's) for the Chance to Win Free Ice Cream

Just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 18th, EDY'S® (Dreyer's) is giving away ice cream from its recently launched Rocky Road Collection so you can find your ice cream bowlmate - sorry - soulmate! No more getting the cold shoulder in the freezer aisle, EDY'S® (Dreyer's) has the right ice cream for you - just take its Mix-In Matchmaker quiz on Instagram to find your "perfect match" and the chance to try that flavor for free.

Here's how you can get a scoop of the action:

Visit @edys or @dreyers on Instagram and go to the National Ice Cream Day post.

or on Instagram and go to the National Ice Cream Day post. Following the prompts on the Mix-In Matchmaker quiz, share which flavor of the Rocky Road Collection you matched with and why you're excited to try it!

Make sure you're following @edys or @dreyers on Instagram, tag the handle in your comment and use #NationalIceCreamDay2021.

EDY'S® (Dreyer's) will direct message eligible entrants while supplies last with next steps on how to claim their free ice cream – now isn't that sweet!

Submission period ends at 11:59pm PT on Friday , July 16.

About the Rocky Road Collection:

In celebration of nearly 100 years of bringing people together with delicious ice cream and the O.G. Rocky Road, EDY'S® (Dreyer's) launched the Rocky Road Collection earlier this year, offering a twist on classic favorites plus brand new flavors full of indulgent mix-ins and textures - there's a perfect flavor for everyone!

"National Ice Cream Day is a sweet time to celebrate Rocky Road - one of the first ice cream flavors with mix-ins and created by our founders William Dreyer and Joseph Edy," said Julianne Feder, Associate Brand Manager at Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. "The Rocky Road Collection has something for everyone, whether you love salted caramel, chewy brownies, chocolate covered pretzels or crunchy nuts, however we know it can be hard to decide what to try. That's why we're giving consumers the chance to find their perfect match and try a scoop on us."

The Rocky Road Collection flavors include:

Salted Caramel Pretzel Path : Rich, salted caramel ice cream with layers of fudge swirls, pockets of chocolate covered toffee and crunchy chocolatey covered salted pretzels

: Rich, salted caramel ice cream with layers of fudge swirls, pockets of chocolate covered toffee and crunchy chocolatey covered salted pretzels Chocolate Peanut Butter Park: Rich chocolate ice cream, swirls with butter peanut and filled with chocolate covered peanut butter cups

Rich chocolate ice cream, swirls with butter peanut and filled with chocolate covered peanut butter cups Cookie Cobblestone: A twist on S'mores with chocolate sandwich cookies, gooey swirls of marshmallows and chunks of glorious cookie dough folded in rich chocolate ice cream

A twist on S'mores with chocolate sandwich cookies, gooey swirls of marshmallows and chunks of glorious cookie dough folded in rich chocolate ice cream Brownie Brick Road: Brownie edges, brownie batter swirls and soft brownie pieces are mixed into a sweet cream ice cream that's perfect for anyone who loves to lick the bowl

Brownie edges, brownie batter swirls and soft brownie pieces are mixed into a sweet cream ice cream that's perfect for anyone who loves to lick the bowl Mocha Almon Avenue: Ripples of fudge flow through creamy coffee ice cream, with the satisfying crunch of almonds

Ripples of fudge flow through creamy coffee ice cream, with the satisfying crunch of almonds The Original Rocky Road: Crunchy almonds and bite-size, chewy marshmallows folded into rich chocolate ice cream to make up the indulgent classic you know and love

Find these ice creams in grocery retailers nationwide! To learn more and discover fun recipes for the whole family to enjoy, visit Dreyers.com if you are West of the Rockies, and Edys.com if you're East of the Rockies.

ABOUT EDY'S® (DREYER'S):

In 1928, ice cream maker William Dreyer and candy maker Joseph Edy opened an ice cream shop together in Oakland, California. They soon made history with deliciously inventive flavors like The Original Rocky Road. Four generations later, we're still devoted to making the richest, creamiest original family favorites.

ABOUT DREYER'S GRAND ICE CREAM®

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. is a leading U.S. ice cream company, owned by Froneri, a fast-growth international business with a vision to build the world's best ice cream company. Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream manufactures, markets and distributes a full spectrum of delicious ice cream and frozen snacks made with high-quality ingredients. With nearly 100 years of experience in the market, its robust portfolio of brands, which it manufactures and distributes in the U.S., includes Drumstick®, Häagen-Dazs®, Dreyer's/Edy's® Grand, Slow Churned®, Dibs®, Outshine®, Nestle Crunch®, Butterfinger®, Toll House®, Push-Up®, Frosty Paws®, Edy's Pie® and Skinny Cow®. For more information on the company, please visit www.dreyersgrandicecream.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and DC, 13 years of age or older. Promotion begins at 10:00:01 a.m. PDT on 7/12/2021 and closes at 11:59:59 p.m. PDT on 7/16/2021. Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream Inc., 5929 College Ave., Oakland, CA 94618. Printed coupons will be provided in the amount of $6.50 to be used for EDY'S® or Dreyer's ice cream products while supplies last.

