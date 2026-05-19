Find Your Place TV Series Spotlights Corvallis Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by Tim Rist highlights the people, neighborhoods, businesses, and landscapes that define Corvallis and the broader Pacific Northwest.

CORVALLIS, Ore., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added Find Your Place, a new locally hosted series in Corvallis, OR, to its lineup. The Corvallis real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leader Tim Rist and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of Find Your Place at realshows.tv.

The series captures the spirit of Corvallis by blending real estate, local culture, community stories, and outdoor adventure into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Tim Rist:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods, distinctive properties, and inspiring places across Corvallis, Oregon, and the Pacific Northwest

Celebrating local businesses, nonprofits, artists, entrepreneurs, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people and stories helping shape the future of the region

"Find Your Place is more than a television show about Oregon. It's a story about adventure, community, legacy, and the universal human search for belonging," said Tim Rist, host of Find Your Place and founder of DORE. "Hosted by me, alongside the DORE team, the series explores the people, places, businesses, and landscapes that make the Pacific Northwest extraordinary, from mountain summits and hidden small towns to visionary entrepreneurs, artists, nonprofit leaders, and community builders helping shape the future of our region. At the heart of the show is a mission to help solve what I call placelessness."

Tim Rist describes placelessness as a challenge that goes beyond homelessness alone. It reflects the need to create communities where people feel connected, valued, inspired, and equipped to build meaningful lives for the next generation. Through Find Your Place, the series spotlights the people, businesses, nonprofits, and everyday champions creating positive change across Oregon while bringing audiences along on unforgettable adventures through the Pacific Northwest.

Find Your Place is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Find Your Place gives its host a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Corvallis, OR, and the surrounding region. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, Find Your Place focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from Find Your Place are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

SOURCE REAL Shows Network