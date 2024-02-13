Find your purr-fect match and explore more pup-ular breeds with enhanced Pet HealthZone®

Free resource from Nationwide® shares love of pets with new health insights, fun facts on cats and 100+ dog breeds

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide, the largest U.S. provider of pet health insurance, is sharing a new way for pet parents to feel the love for their canine companions and feline friends this Valentine's Day – by visiting the Pet HealthZone. The Pet HealthZone is an online destination that can help families nurture the needs of their four-legged family members like never before, and even help them find the new love of their life.

The recently expanded Pet HealthZone now contains detailed profiles of 11 cat breeds and more than 100 dog breeds, including mixed breeds and popular crossbreeds like Labradoodles and Puggles. Altogether, they represent 97% of the dog breeds and 90% of the cat breeds Nationwide currently insures.

Dr. Jules Benson, Nationwide's Chief Veterinary Officer and Vice President of Pet Health, highlights how the Pet HealthZone supports the loving bond between pet parents and their furry companions: "One way to return our pets' unconditional love is by ensuring we are the best pet parents we can be. The Pet HealthZone is designed to help pet parents uncover the increased health risks their pet may face, along with lots of fun information about how to love and care for them right. And because the love of pets knows no bounds, the Pet HealthZone is free and accessible for everyone."

Each breed profile features in-depth information about specific health risks by breed and age, along with ways for pet parents to prevent problems or catch them early. Profiles also include steps veterinary healthcare teams might take to diagnose and treat various conditions, and potential costs that may be associated.

More reasons to love the Pet HealthZone:

More to adore: The Pet HealthZone is more than just pet health info – it's a delightful journey for pet lovers, featuring breed origin maps, characteristics, grooming and coat care needs, and exercise and training tips. An interactive "One in a Million" page reveals fun stats for each unique pet.

Breed Attribute A labor of love : The Pet HealthZone is derived from an unparalleled analysis of more than 22 million insurance claims spanning Nationwide's 40-plus years of protecting pets. Analyzing claims from nearly 3 million dogs and cats, this data-driven platform provides evidence-based, veterinary-authored insights pet parents can trust.

Visit ThePetHealthZone.com to learn more and discover ways to nurture each pet's needs like never before. For information on how to protect your precious pet's health, visit petinsurance.com.

About Nationwide pet insurance

With more than 1.2 million insured pets, Nationwide is the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the United States. Nationwide pet health insurance plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries. Medical plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Products underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Columbus, OH; National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH. Agency of Record: DVM Insurance Agency. All are subsidiaries of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. Pet owners can find Nationwide pet insurance on Facebook or follow on X. For more information about Nationwide pet insurance, call 800-USA-PETS (800-872-7387) or visit petinsurance.com .

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

For more information, visit www.nationwide.com.

