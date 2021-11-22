FindCenter Reinvents the Social Media Rabbit Hole Inspiration to Transform Your Life

Anyone can find resources here to navigate the challenges of being human. Tweet this

At FindCenter, users will find articles, podcast, videos, and more showcasing healing techniques, exercises, scientific study and methods, meditations, poetry, philosophy, inspiration from change makers, and so much more–culled from the work of some of the greatest wisdom teachers of all time. "Anyone can find resources here to navigate the challenges of being human," says longtime tech entrepreneur and FindCenter CEO Neal Goldman.

With free access to such resources, everyone can better understand, heal, and free themselves. It's a "digital platform that can actually empower its users and connect them with others across the globe going through those same experiences." continues Zainab Salbi, Chief Awareness Officer.

There is no barrier to entry–the site is entirely free to use and geared toward meeting people right where they are. You can tunnel into this vast universe as you like (by searching by keyword or through hundreds of teachers and topics) or explore curated pathways for key life "identities": Athlete, Mother, Creative, LGBTQIA, Entrepreneur, Living with Cancer, Burnt Out, Lonely, Veteran, Caregiver, and more.

Creating a login yields an even more customized experience based on the interests and needs you identify. Logged-in users see a personalized feed, can save and share content, and can add to the collection as well.

Visit, recommend, create collections to share with friends and loved ones. Soon enough scrolling your feed at FindCenter will become a part of your daily self-care routine—100% nutritive, supportive, and built with love.

About FindCenter

FindCenter is the world's largest platform of inspirational resources related to personal growth, healing, and finding purpose—with over 500,000 pages of content. Curated by top book editors, the site brings together the world's best wisdom on life and provides each user a personalized experience. Rather than favoring any particular philosophy, theory, or religion, FindCenter offers a stimulating and healthily diverse set of perspectives. The platform helps users help themselves develop the skills and resilience to navigate life. Visit us at www.findcenter.com .

