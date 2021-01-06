FinDec Announces New Ownership Led by Current CEO, Top Executives

STOCKTON, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than three decades as owners of national financial advisory firm FinDec ( findec.com ), Fred and Nancy Lee, whose firm advised so many clients preparing for retirement, are ready for their own. Effective January 2021, they finalized the sale of their business to a company owned by current President and CEO Michael E. Lee and lead FinDec executives.

Michael E. Lee, President and CEO of FinDec

The transition, years in the making, finalizes a vision FinDec executives have been working diligently on. It allows the company to continue to serve all of its clients in a seamless way while moving into new territory under the continued leadership of Michael E. Lee, a military veteran and business executive who has overseen years of consistent growth since becoming President and CEO in 2013.

"This ownership shift is really the next logical step in the evolution of FinDec. I've grown up around my mom and dad's business and had the opportunity to return eight years ago to lead an excellent team and continue to expand the firm," Lee said. "Our legacy remains as a business built on family values helping people move forward in financial confidence. Fred Lee and Nancy Lee will stay on our board of directors as a strong voice to bridge the past, present, and future of FinDec."

With offices in Stockton, California, and Phoenix, Arizona, FinDec is consistently recognized as a top advisor, having recently been named a top firm by the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA). Since welcoming their first clients in 1987, Fred and Nancy Lee built their business one client at a time, growing alongside their clients and helping them build wealth.

"We've come a long way since we first opened our doors more than 30 years ago," said Fred Lee. "But what has always been at the core of what we do is an effort to earn the ongoing trust of our clients. So many clients have become lifelong friends. FinDec is also an extension of our family so it's only fitting to have our son Michael, who has continued to innovate and guide FinDec for nearly a decade, purchase our business alongside a group of trusted executives."

A member of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and NAPA, FinDec has more than 10,000 participants and services more than $750 million in assets under advisement (AUA). The firm plans to expand further in 2021, hiring a local team of financial advisors for its new Phoenix office which serves the entire southern part of the U.S. from Southern California to Florida, including Las Vegas. FinDec offers clients a suite of services: From individual wealth and risk management to financial planning and insurance services. FinDec also provides both Third-Party Administrator (TPA) and Recordkeeping along with consulting services and traditional service offerings[1] .

"As we embrace new techniques, technologies and thinking, we always keep our eye on what's most important: Our clients and the trust they have in us," Michael E. Lee added. "We'll always maintain the values Fred and Nancy Lee cemented in the company. We are here to build wealth for our clients over time. And to walk them across all of life's major moments — to retirement and beyond."

For more information about FinDec, visit FinDec.com .

About FinDec

In 1987, FinDec earned the trust of their first client. It was that trust that built the foundation the company stands on today. Serving a client network of over 10,000 participants and servicing more than $750 million in assets under advisement (AUA), FinDec continues to operate under its core values of family, integrity, new ideas, determination, excellent service, and putting the client first. These values act as the compass guiding FinDec as it strives to create financial freedom for all clients it serves.

Learn more at http://FinDec.com

Disclosures:

Financial Decisions, Inc[2] ., is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC and only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

Financial Decisions, Inc and Fred Lee Corp d/b/a FinDec are related entities. Fred Lee Corp d/b/a FinDec is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide investment advice.

All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss. Third-party rankings and recognition from organizations or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly-rated adviser does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance. A more thorough disclosure of the criteria used in making these rankings is available by contacting Financial Decision, Inc.

Media contact:

Bob Spoerl

[email protected]

773-453-2444

SOURCE FinDec

Related Links

http://FinDec.com

