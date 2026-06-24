Findem and RecruitMilitary Launch New Veteran People Intelligence Dataset

Building the intelligence layer that helps AI systems, recruiters and employers better understand military experience and connect veterans to opportunity

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and NORFOLK, Va., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Findem, the AI platform for talent outcomes, today announced an expanded partnership with RecruitMilitary, the nation's leading veteran hiring network, to set a new standard for veteran people intelligence.

Together, the companies are building a unified veteran talent dataset that combines RecruitMilitary's network of more than two million veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with Findem's proprietary 3D people and company data. The dataset will be available across both companies' customer and partner ecosystems, powering SaaS applications, AI agents, MCP infrastructure, partner integrations and outcome-based talent solutions.

The partnership helps solve one of the biggest challenges in veteran hiring – military experience often doesn't translate cleanly into civilian hiring systems. A logistics officer who managed global operations or a military technician with highly specialized training may be overlooked because traditional recruiting tools struggle to recognize equivalent commercial experience.

By combining RecruitMilitary's three decades of veteran hiring expertise with Findem's AI-powered data engine, the companies can better identify, translate and surface military talent wherever hiring decisions are made.

The military-connected community gains access to a broader network of opportunities, while employers gain deeper access to a highly skilled talent pool that traditional sourcing often misses. Veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses become more visible across the systems, workflows and AI experiences increasingly shaping how organizations hire.

"This partnership gives the military-connected community a much broader distribution network," said Hari Kolam, CEO of Findem. "By making this intelligence available across our applications, agents, MCPs, partner surfaces and outcome-based workflows, we can help ensure veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses are discovered wherever modern hiring decisions are happening."

Across the Findem ecosystem, the dataset powers candidate discovery, skill translation, talent mapping, workforce planning, internal mobility and recruiting workflows. Through Findem's MCP-enabled architecture, the intelligence can also be accessed by AI agents, applications and partner systems, extending veteran talent visibility into the tools and workflows that drive hiring decisions. RecruitMilitary customers gain expanded access to Findem's rich people intelligence that helps them identify, match and engage veteran talent more effectively for high-priority roles.

"Our mission has always been to connect veterans with the companies that want to hire them," said Tim Best, CEO of RecruitMilitary. "By bringing our network together with Findem's people intelligence platform, we can help employers see veteran talent more clearly, match military experience to business needs more effectively and create more pathways for veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses."

The launch marks the first milestone in a broader collaboration to transform veteran hiring, with both companies planning to expand how the dataset is delivered across customer workflows, AI systems and partner ecosystems over time.

About Findem

Findem is the AI platform built for talent outcomes. Its Labeling Engine transforms trillions of unstructured people data points into verified Success Signals—context about what drives success—and Relationship Signals—insight into how people are connected and where influence flows. Together, these insights give organizations a competitive edge in hiring, executive search, internal mobility, learning and development, and workforce planning. Trusted by leaders like Nutanix and RingCentral, embedded in partner solutions such as RecruitMilitary, and recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies, Findem is redefining how organizations turn people data into business advantage.

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary is the most comprehensive firm for employers to connect with job-seeking veterans, transitioning military service members, and spouses. Employers hire and engage mission-ready talent by sourcing RecruitMilitary's extensive database of job seekers, participating in 100+ hiring events, and implementing recruiting solutions that attract, nurture, and deliver qualified talent. RecruitMilitary is comprised of veterans and military family members, as well as industry-experienced civilians, serving as subject matter experts for both sides of the military hiring equation. With more than 30 years of experience and a tenacious focus on customer results, RecruitMilitary serves two million veterans and transitioning military service members and thousands of organizations.

SOURCE Findem